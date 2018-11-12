Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton is opening up about finding love with volleyball pro Bobby Jacobs.

The reality star dished on what makes the couple’s relationship so unique while attending Revolve’s 2nd Annual #RevolveAwards at the Palms Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.

“It's my first relationship in a long time that I met somebody in the real world and it's a lot different,” Stanton told ET's Katie Krause. “He's such a homebody. He lives close to me and I just feel like we're in the same place in our lives. We want all the same things and, I don't know …it's just very easy, which is nice.”

The gushing comments come two months after Stanton allegedly got into a fight with Jacobs and was arrested on a charge of domestic battery during a trip to Las Vegas.

"A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Stanton battered her boyfriend," the Las Vegas Metro Police told ET following the alleged incident.

Stanton, who has appeared on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, had Jacobs by her side at the event and said it was fun to be at a celebration of women and influencers.

“It's so exciting!” she said. “It's also good to see everybody, because a lot of people that I see and, like, meet on these trips, I only see on Revolve trips. It's so much fun to get everybody together and hang out.”

The mother of two also responded to news of the Bachelor mansion in Malibu, California, being partially damaged by the devastating fires that have hit the area. The 28-year-old star was getting ready for the event when she heard the news.

“I just heard about that as I was getting ready and it's so sad," she said. "I actually got to meet the family who lives there. Becca Tilley had her YouTube launch party there, so I met them, so the whole thing is sad -- for the show, the family. It's so awful.”

“I wish them all the best,” she added. “It's heartbreaking, but obviously, everybody's in my thoughts and prayers and I wish them the best. It's so sad.”



See more on Bachelor Nation below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Amanda Stanton 'Embarrassed and Ashamed' Following Domestic Battery Arrest in Las Vegas

NEWS: 'Bachelor' Mansion Damaged, But 'Should Be OK' Following California Wildfire

NEWS: 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals the Special Way She's 'Channeling Emotions' After Shawn Booth Breakup

Related Gallery