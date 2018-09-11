Bachelor star Amanda Stanton was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, ET can confirm.

The 28-year-old reality star was taken into custody by police officers in Las Vegas early Monday morning after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at the Wynn hotel and casino.

"A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Stanton battered her boyfriend," the Las Vegas Metro Police told ET on Tuesday, adding that police officers were called out at 3:15 a.m.

"Hotel security was notified and police were called. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of Battery Domestic Violence," the LVMPD continued. "She was transported to CCDC and booked accordingly."

Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Hotel security personnel were reportedly called to the room where part of the event was taking place and were speaking with Jacobs when Stanton allegedly walked up and shoved him hard enough that security alerted police.

A rep for Stanton released a statement to ET Tuesday evening, addressing the arrest.

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," the statement shared. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance."

"That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious," the statement continued. "Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."

On Tuesday afternoon, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a snapshot of herself and Jacobs smiling together while on a JetSuite flight. The two appeared to be in good spirits in the pic.

Amanda Stanton/Instagram

Stanton first gained fame when she competed for the heart of Ben Higgins during Season 20 of The Bachelor, and then appeared in the cast of the third season of Bachelor in Paradise the following year, where she got engaged to fellow contestant Josh Murray.

After that relationship collapsed, Stanton appeared on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she briefly dated contestant Robby Hayes, until they split in September 2017.

Stanton began dating again and struck up a romance with Jacobs earlier this year after meeting over Instagram.

