'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Amanda Stanton Opens Up About Her Breast Augmentation

Amanda Stanton is opening up about her breast augmentation.

The Bachelor in Paradise star first mentioned to fans that she was going under the knife in February, and three months later, she's ready to share her story. In a post to her blog on Thursday, Stanton, who first appeared on Ben Higgins' season ofThe Bachelorin 2016, answered a few questions about the surgery that she's been frequently asked by her fans.

"To be honest, I don’t know a single mom who has breastfed in my world who didn’t *contemplate* the idea of getting a boob job or a lift of some sort. Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs. Once I had [daughters] Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically… gone," the reality star said of why she decided to get a breast augmentation, adding that it took her years to finally go through with it.

"This was not a hasty decision," she wrote, explaining that she was worried about the way her clothes would fit afterward, what young girls who look up to her would think, and how the recovery would feel.

Stanton, who revealed she got 250cc soft touch silicone implants, said she went to six consultations before deciding on Dr. Ip. "He made me feel the most comfortable with the procedure and answered a million of my questions without hesitation," she recalled.

In a statement to ET, Dr. Ip said Stanton was "a great candidate for breast augmentation surgery." "She had two children which left her with deflation of her natural breast tissue," he said. "She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancies so there was no need for a formal breast lift. Her goals were reasonable, desiring a natural elegant look that would be proportional to her body."

See before and after photos of Stanton below:

In her blog post, Stanton discussed how she plans to tell her young daughters about her breast augmentation when they're older. Fans of blonde beauty know her kids are constantly on her mind, and while she had trouble leaving them to be on The Bachelor, she told ET last November that she'd be OK with them going on the show when they're older.

“I would [support them doing it], just because I feel like it was such a good experience,” she shared. “Even though I feel like, you know, the relationships didn't end up working out. There's so many good friendships, it's just a cool experience. So, I'm really grateful for it. So, I'd let them do it.”

