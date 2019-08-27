Things don't look good for Caelynn and Dean...

Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise ended with Dean giving Caelynn his rose, and then pulling her aside to "talk." The promo showed the former pageant queen in tears after the conversation, which we're guessing might have to do with the fact that Dean just isn't into having a long-term relationship. (He did tell Caelynn she'd be "miserable" as his girlfriend.)

While that romance is on the rocks, fans will see the good that can come out of Paradise, as last season's Krystal and Chris will tie the knot in a stunning Bachelor Nation wedding. The "epic" event, as Chris called it while talking with ET, will feature crystals, a custom cake, famous Bachelor faces and, of course, a little drama. ET will be live blogging along the way.

Circle back when the episode starts for a play-by-play of what's going down!

