Hannah Brown is opening up about her ex's new girl!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Brown and her Dancing With the Starspartner, Alan Bersten, following their rumba performance Monday night and the former Bachelorette spoke about her ex, Mike Johnson's, recent dates with her friend, Demi Lovato.

"I like Mike and I love Demi as well," Brown, 25, said. "So whatever is happening with them, that's their business, not mine."

Johnson previously confirmed his first date with Lovato to ET, before saying she "kisses really well" during an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast.

"We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos," he said. "... She definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that. Like, you want me, come at me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you -- and I'm coming at her as well."

While Brown is opting to let Johnson and Lovato speak about their relationship themselves, she had no problem gushing over the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, with whom she recently became friends.

"She started watching [The Bachelorette] and her mom is a big fan, so her mom got her into it and so we kind of connected before then," Brown told ET of meeting Lovato, before explaining how the singer has been "such a great support" for her.

"I'm just really glad that she was able to go," she said of Lovato attending Monday night's live DWTS taping. "She's been so great. I had a harder week this week and she was like, 'Hey, if you need to come over and hang out and watch a movie that's what I need right now.'"

"I'm really appreciative of somebody who just supports me and loves me for me," Brown added. "I'm glad that we have that relationship."

In addition to Lovato's support, other celebs including Bobby Berk, Nick Viall, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and Chris Soules were all in the ballroom for Monday's taping, something Brown tries her best not to think about while she performs.

"I had to learn from the very first week if I don't know where they're sitting before we start then I cannot look around," Brown said of any present celebs. "The first time I got really distracted by all the glitz and the glam and all of the people, so I really try to just zone in. But then also when I know they're there, I'll wave after I'm done performing."

While not physically in the ballroom, Taylor Swift expressed her support for Brown on her Instagram Story last week after the reality star danced to Swift's track, "Lover."

"That was so incredible," Brown gushed of Swift's support. "I was so excited. I freaked out. [Alan] texted me and was like, 'Taylor Swift just posted our video.'"

"It was on my birthday, so it was a great birthday present," Brown added.

