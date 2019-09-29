DeAnna Stagliano knows Hannah Brown will still get her happily ever after.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to DeAnna and her husband, Stephen Stagliano, at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty Event benefiting the American Heart Association in celebration of their 15 Year Anniversary in LA with a book release of The Trifecta of Health by Dan Holtz and Angie Sadeghi, MD. The former Bachelorette, who ended her 2008 season engaged to Jesse Csincsak but split with him months later, shared her thoughts on Hannah ending her season a single woman. Hannah's finale saw her split with fiance Jed Wyatt after discovering he had a girlfriend while he was on the show.

"I don't think Hannah needs my advice whatsoever. Now she's on Dancing With the Stars and we're all super jealous," DeAnna said. "I think the best advice that Hannah can get going through this and moving forward is just to stay true to herself and who she is, because I think Hollywood can suck you up."

"As long as she stays true to who she is and what she wants, I think she'll do really, really great," she added.

"I think social media in general has changed the show, and really just the way the show is viewed from an audience perspective," DeAnna said of how the franchise -- and its contestants -- have evolved. "It just is really different. Social media changes everything. People go on the show to sell teeth whitener now, so that's really cool. Back in the day, we didn't even have Myspace."

Soon after her run as Bachelorette, DeAnna met her now-husband, Stephen Stagliano, whose brother, Michael, appeared on Jillian Harris' season of the ABC dating show. DeAnna and Stephen married in 2011 and now share two kids together.

"I think that marriage is really hard and when you add two children, three children, however many children you have into marriage, it is very hard. But at the end of the day, when you are committed to one another, no matter what is going on, or problems you are going through, I think that is most important and at the center of all, the Lord is what is important to us, and that's where we keep our faith," DeAnna explained of her happy ending.

"I think laughter is a big part of it as well, just being able to laugh through those sleepless nights," Stephen added.

Hannah is happily living the single life after putting herself out there and asking her runner-up (and former favorite to be Bachelor), Tyler Cameron, out for a drink. While their post-finale sleepover seemed to imply they'd give their relationship a shot, he's now dating Gigi Hadid. Another Bachelor contender, Mike Johnson, is also dating a celeb -- Demi Lovato.

"I think it would be really hard to chose Mike when he's dating Demi Lovato, because I don't think Demi is going to sign up to be on The Bachelor, let's be honest," DeAnna joked. "I think Mike is going to be just fine."

The brunette beauty thinks recently announced Bachelor Peter Weber will also end his season in one piece -- on one condition. "I think as long as Pete steers clear of Windmills this season, it could be really successful," she cracked.

DeAnna will likely be tuning in to watch when The Bachelor returns in January, and if she had it her way, she'd be doing so with her fellow Bachelorettes, following their epic reunion earlier this year.

"If I could fit every last Bachelorette in our house, I would do it every single Friday night for a slumber party," she revealed. "I said this to Stephen a thousand times -- it was one of the most favorite parts of my year, because I sincerely loved all of those women. I thought, 'What a beautiful moment, in 15 seasons of The Bachelorette, to bring all of us women together.' We all support one another, we all love each other and we all are happy for the way our careers have grown and changed throughout the seasons. so, I just love those women."

"You know what it is, we're realistic," DeAnna added of why many Bachelorettes have gone on to have happy marriages -- either through the show or not. "We get on the show and aren't like, 'Oh my god, all these woman want me. Let's just do whatever.' We are realistic about what is happening."

