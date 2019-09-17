Citizens of Bachelor Nation, we have a new suitor: Peter Weber, who unsuccessfully vied for Hannah Brown's heart during her season of The Bachelorette, will now have 30 women competing for him on season 24 of The Bachelor. For his part, Peter Weber seems pretty stoked that Peter Weber has been named the next Bachelor.

"This is life-changing," he said on air during Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise finale. "I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, [that] person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with."

The rest of Nation, however, remains divided. Considering 28-year-old Pilot Pete was a fan favorite from Brown's season -- having sex four times in a windmill has to count for something, after all -- there were plenty of viewers who took to social media to celebrate the news:

Peter will be a great Bachelor. Good luck dude! — Colton Underwood (@colton) September 18, 2019

me seeing peter on my screen again and now we get a whole season of him



#BachelorInParadisepic.twitter.com/0zVgJtZ5JI — kara¨̮ (@karafranciss) September 18, 2019

When you find out Pilot Pete is the new bachelor💕 pic.twitter.com/w1LeH0V2dy — Malaia (@MaalaiaS) September 18, 2019

When sweet pilot Pete walks out as the next bachelor #BachelorInParadisepic.twitter.com/cg1isMODIE — This is the final rose of the night🌹 (@bachelorbums) September 18, 2019

Everyone rushing to sign up to be on the bachelor since they announced its gonna be 4x in a windmill pilot Pete #BachelorNation#BachelorInParadisepic.twitter.com/NwNcWCPjVS — eg (@Erica_graffeo) September 18, 2019

Still, just as many were disappointed that Weber will front the next franchise, their reasons ranging from his past girlfriend drama to the fact that he reminds fans of some Bachelors past: "the new bachelor peter looks like [some] white stale bread," one viewer tweeted.

the new bachelor peter looks like somw white stale bread — 🗿 (@groenensjackie) September 18, 2019

Peter: I'm confident I can make this work!



I'll take "Things Peter's Serious Girlfriend Said Right Before He Dumped Her to Come on the Show for $800, Alex" #TheBachelor#BachelorInParadise#BiP — Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) September 18, 2019

Chris Harrison: Please welcome your next Bachelor... Peter!



Me: YOU COULD’VE HAD A BAD BITCH #bachelorinparadisepic.twitter.com/k88yzeOLHr — pettybachnation (@Pacheltheories) September 18, 2019

And then there's the Mike Johnson of it all. Another fan favorite from Brown's season, the 31-year-old Air Force vet would have made history as the franchise's first black Bachelor. Though the powers that be claim to be striving for increased diversity, The Bachelor has yet to appoint a black suitor. (And has only featured one black suitress, Rachel Lindsay, in the 15 seasons of The Bachelorette.)

That yet another season will pass sans a black suitor was not overlooked by fans:

“You are different than any other bachelor we’ve ever had” #bacheloreinparadisepic.twitter.com/rhE58gCUV5 — Black Bachelorette (@BlackBachNation) September 18, 2019

so they had a chance to have the first black bachelor buh they went the opposite way #BachelorinParadisepic.twitter.com/jM6TMkHLMW — LosCreed (@CreedLos) September 18, 2019

They could've had the first black bachelor....



But they picked the safest most boring option... pilot pete?!?!?!



Bruh...#bacheloreinparadisepic.twitter.com/Ay8HpUt3SQ — Justin ™ (@IamJustinJordan) September 18, 2019

When they call Peter instead of Mike #BachelorinParadisepic.twitter.com/7ofX0HcRMO — Not Today Satan (@Fear_the_Finn) September 18, 2019

WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR THIS FRANCHISE TO CAST A BLACK MAN AS THE BACHELOR #BachelorInParadisepic.twitter.com/U9EqmjGmp8 — the boonk collective (@boonkcollective) September 18, 2019

Between 23 bachelors & 15 bachelorettes, The Bachelor franchise gave us one black bachelorette and they were like pic.twitter.com/54K79j3Sal — boboddy (@Livf_Erikson) September 18, 2019

Chris Harrison : YOUR NEXT BACHELOR IS PETER WEBER...

Bachelor Nation : #bachelorinparadisepic.twitter.com/zYWZ6EjGOZ — 🌹 (@coltonsshowers) September 18, 2019

Johnson previously predicted that Weber would get the gig and called him a "safe" choice. "Based on [the fact that] history repeats itself. I think Peter looks the part," he told ET's Lauren Zima. "I think it'd be a good, safe, clean season if he were the Bachelor."

So, what do you think of Weber as Bachelor? Sound off in ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

