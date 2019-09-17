Bachelor Nation Reacts to Peter Weber Becoming 'The Bachelor': Why Fans Are Divided Over Pilot Pete
Citizens of Bachelor Nation, we have a new suitor: Peter Weber, who unsuccessfully vied for Hannah Brown's heart during her season of The Bachelorette, will now have 30 women competing for him on season 24 of The Bachelor. For his part, Peter Weber seems pretty stoked that Peter Weber has been named the next Bachelor.
"This is life-changing," he said on air during Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise finale. "I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, [that] person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with."
The rest of Nation, however, remains divided. Considering 28-year-old Pilot Pete was a fan favorite from Brown's season -- having sex four times in a windmill has to count for something, after all -- there were plenty of viewers who took to social media to celebrate the news:
Still, just as many were disappointed that Weber will front the next franchise, their reasons ranging from his past girlfriend drama to the fact that he reminds fans of some Bachelors past: "the new bachelor peter looks like [some] white stale bread," one viewer tweeted.
And then there's the Mike Johnson of it all. Another fan favorite from Brown's season, the 31-year-old Air Force vet would have made history as the franchise's first black Bachelor. Though the powers that be claim to be striving for increased diversity, The Bachelor has yet to appoint a black suitor. (And has only featured one black suitress, Rachel Lindsay, in the 15 seasons of The Bachelorette.)
That yet another season will pass sans a black suitor was not overlooked by fans:
Johnson previously predicted that Weber would get the gig and called him a "safe" choice. "Based on [the fact that] history repeats itself. I think Peter looks the part," he told ET's Lauren Zima. "I think it'd be a good, safe, clean season if he were the Bachelor."
So, what do you think of Weber as Bachelor? Sound off in ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
