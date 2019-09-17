'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 6 Finale!

It's here!

We've made it to Bachelor in Paradise's season six finale -- and if promos are any indication, it's going out with a bang!

Over the course of three hours, we'll find out how things went down in the fantasy suites for our remaining couples (Hannah and Dylan, Demi and Kristian, Clay and Nicole and Katie and Chris), who take their relationship to the next level with an engagement, and rehash all the drama with a big reunion.

You better believe those texts between Caelynn and Blake will be addressed, as well as Tayshia and John Paul Jones' shocking breakup, his fight with Derek Peth, and, oh yeah, the next Bachelor will finally be revealed! Circle back when the episode kicks off for all the minute-by-minute updates.

The season six finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

