ABC has shared the photos, names and hometowns of 33 women “who may be” vying for the unknown Bachelor’s heart on season 24 of the dating show. The numbers are very high compared to past contestant pools, so chances are several of these women could get cut early.

The identity of this season’s Bachelor will be announced on Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise finale.

Last season it was Colton Underwood, and there are plenty of predictions as to who will be doling out roses this time around.

Singer Demi Lovato’s recent date with Mike Johnson led fans to speculate that he would not be in the running, and Tyler Cameron’s ongoing romance with Gigi Hadid implies that he is also out.

Other big contenders include Peter Weber and Derek Peth. For more Bachelor Nation news, watch the clip below:

