Peter Weber is speaking on his ex-girlfriend's allegations about their breakup.

Earlier this month, the Bachelorette contestant's ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET alleging that he ended their serious relationship to appear on the show. Weeks later, Weber is breaking his silence on her claims -- and says their sudden breakup right before Christmas wasn't because of The Bachelorette.

"There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned," Weber told People on Tuesday. "The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship."

In her interview with ET, Lutes said that she and Weber had a serious long-distance relationship for five months before he abruptly ended things. She claimed that they had told each other "I love you," met each other's families and talked about moving in together and setting down roots. Then, just before Christmas, Lutes alleged that Weber cut things off.

"I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn't think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn't telling me. He immediately deleted every trace of me on Instagram," she said.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," Lutes alleged. "Also, if all of this wasn't bad enough, I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive."

In his interview with People, Weber said he was more into his relationship with Lutes than she was. "I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward," he said. "And she wasn't on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn't going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up."

"It's obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about," he added. "That was never my intention. And for that I'm sorry. Breakups suck!"

Fans were outraged after Weber appeared on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette to discuss his breakup with Hannah Brown, but didn't even mention Lutes' claims. Instead, his time in the hot seat appeared to end on a light note, with Brown revealing that they actually had sex in the windmill "four times."

See more in the video below.

Brown's season finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': ET Is Live Blogging Night 2 of Hannah's Finale!

Why 'The Bachelor' Won't Be Announced During Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' Finale

'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Peter Weber's Ex Speaks Out: He Betrayed Me for the Show

Related Gallery