Tyler Cameron is opening up about his relationship with Gigi Hadid for the first time.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the former Bachelorette star for his first on-camera interview on Tuesday, where he discussed his connection with the supermodel -- and revealed whether he's in love.

"We're just friends," Cameron said, playing coy. "I mean... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now," he said. "I'm in love with myself."

Cameron's relationship with Hadid took off days after his appearance on Hannah Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette in July. After her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, the beauty queen asked Cameron, her runner-up, out for a drink. He ended up spending the night at Brown's place in Los Angeles, but days later, headed to New York, where he's been getting serious with Hadid. He even attended the funeral for Hadid's grandmother with her in the Netherlands.

"She's an amazing person. We have a great time together," Cameron shared.

The formerly Florida-based contractor recently found a place in New York City, where he plans to focus on his modeling career.

"That's going really well. I've got some cool campaigns coming out too, so [I'm] excited for that," he revealed.

"Modeling has been a blessing. I've got great people in my corner there that I love working with. I'm so new to that world and that industry. I'm just having fun with it and making a name of myself if I can. But it's using it as a vehicle to get the goals I want to obtain, which is construction and real estate [back in Florida]," Cameron continued, sharing that he's hoping to find a partner to manage construction projects in Florida while he's in New York City.

While Cameron and Hadid have spent a lot of time "hanging out" together, he's not so sure they'll cross paths professionally. "She's a little bit more big-time than I am," he joked of the supermodel. "She's pretty good at what she does."

"I don't really try to talk [about modeling] with them," he said of Hadid and her model sister, Bella. "I just try to enjoy the moment."

Though he's trying to keep his relationship with Hadid a little more private than things were on The Bachelorette, Cameron couldn't help but send some short-but-sweet love in her direction. "She's great," he gushed.

