'DWTS': Demi Lovato Hits the Ballroom -- and So Does Chris Soules?!

The stars aren't just competing on Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars-- they're sitting in the audience!

DWTS alum Rumer Willis and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk cheered this season's contestants on from the ballroom, but it was Demi Lovato and Chris Soules who had Twitter freaking out. Soules' presence at the taping marked one of his first public appearances since his involvement in a fatal car crash in 2017. The former Bachelor served a two-year probation sentence for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Soules, who competed on season 20 of DWTS in 2015, was likely at the taping to cheer on his former partner, Witney Carson -- but fans couldn't get over seeing him out and about.

Did I just see Chris Soules?? #DWTSpic.twitter.com/nONLRbHTTx — Gay Bachelor Bitch 🌹 (@BGaytion) October 1, 2019

Uh did I just see Chris Soules in the audience? #DWTS — Snarkhilda Recapulet (@SnarkhildaHT) October 1, 2019

Chris Soules ..... #DWTS — Allison the Disney Diva #bpp #brookcon (@Daviesallison1A) October 1, 2019

This crowd is wild tonight.



Demi Lovato

Demi Burnett

Chris Soules

Bobby Berk

Glozell

A Property Brother



Is this just next season’s cast? #DWTS — Gay Bachelor Bitch 🌹 (@BGaytion) October 1, 2019

Lovato, meanwhile, is good friends with Bachelorette Hannah Brown (and currently dating her ex, Mike Johnson). She was seated next to Brown's other friend -- and fellow Bachelor alum -- Demi Burnett.

Dude @demi_burnett and Demi Lovato at it again supporting @hannahbrown 👏🏼 love to see it #DWTS — peralto (@babyhales8) October 1, 2019

Demi AND Demi Lovato supporting Hannah on #DWTS? You love to see it pic.twitter.com/pXMh9T3UuC — Stephanie Downs (@StephanieHDowns) October 1, 2019

Also in the ballroom was new couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. See more DWTS news in the video below.

