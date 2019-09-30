Pretty Woman got the Dancing With the Stars treatment on Monday's episode.

Lauren Alaina did her best to step into Julia Roberts' patent leather boots as she and partner Gleb Savchenko took on the iconic 1990 film for Movie Night. Alaina was pushed to the limit with a paper towel roll (she had to get that posture right!) in rehearsals but wowed when it was time to hit the stage.

Dressed in full Pretty Woman costumes, Alaina and Savchenko began their dance on a red convertible before dancing it out to Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman."

Judge Len Goodman said he was "a little bit disappointed" by what Alaina was wearing, but eventually conceded, "It was terrific!" Bruno Tonioli complimented Alaina's "racy" Tango, which he called "full throttle!" Carrie Ann Inaba offered some technical criticism, asking her to focus on her musicality.

Alaina admitted that she was nervous to take on Pretty Woman, but she's clearly grown in her confidence. "I am the furthest thing from -- I'm the Christian country girl and then I had to put my foot on a hood of a car and rub my leg ... I did not want my Daddy to see that!" Alaina joked to Erin Andrews after the performance, which earned her and Savchenko a total of 20/30 from the judges.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

