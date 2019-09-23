She may have had to apologize to her father for her steamy costuming on Dancing with the Stars, but despite looking so stunning, country singer Lauren Alaina says channeling sexy is a struggle.

And, if you ask her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, the fact that she’s newly single means there’s even more reason to “rip off” her skirt in the ballroom!

The two scored 19 out of 30 with a sexy paso doble to Demi Lovato’s “Confident” on Monday's episode of the ABC dance competition. The performance concluded with a show-stopping split, with Alaina telling judges, "I never expected a man to rip of my skirt on TV. My dad is in Alabama very surprised right now."

After leaving the ballroom, Alaina, 24, told ET’s Keltie Knight that her dad had texted her after the performance saying, “I’m going to have to talk to Gleb about this skirt situation!”

“She asked me for it!” Savchenko added, explaining how the move came about. "She’s single and she was like, ‘Why don’t you rip off my skirt ‘cause I want all the guys to DM me tonight.’ I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’”

Savchenko, 36, then had Alaina do a spin to show off her fabulous body to the nation, now that she’s single, having announced her split from comedian John Crist just hours before the DWTS season premiere.

But while she may have looked fabulous, the musician admitted that her struggles with body confidence is what lead her to bring a photo of her 10-year-old self into rehearsals for the latest episode of DWTS.

“I have that in my house and I put it in the living room and I look at it all the time,” she shared. “A friend had it made for me. The first week when we met [Gleb] was like, ‘You’ve got to believe that you’re sexy and beautiful,’ and I was like, ‘Gleb, I was the tomboy, dorky girl, who made straight As.’”

“Then I was trying to tell him, ‘I’m trying to believe these things,’” she continued. “But I brought that picture in to show him and I was like, ‘Look she owned it.’ That 10-year-old me was like, ‘I don’t care -- I’m wearing a boys’ shirt to picture day.’ So, I need to be like that!”

Alaina talked to ET following the season premiere about how the show was helping her channel "sexy" following her breakup.

See more from the interview below.

