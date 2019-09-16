Gleb Savchenko on Celebrating 36th Birthday at 'DWTS' Premiere With Lauren Alaina (Exclusive)
Happy birthday, Gleb Savchenko!
The professional dancer turned 36 on Monday, the same day as Dancing With the Stars' epic season 28 premiere. Just moments after performing a Cha Cha with his celeb partner, Lauren Alaina, ET caught up with Savchenko where he talked about what it was like celebrating his special day in the ballroom.
"It was all for his birthday!" Alaina exclaimed. "Today's his birthday! He has a pretty good party."
"I love it," Savchenko said. "The best."
Ahead of the two-hour premiere, Savchenko's family, friends and fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.
"It's not just Premiere, it's this guy's BIRTHDAY!" a message on the DWTS Instagram read. "Help us send lots of love to @glebsavchenkoofficial today. ❤️"
Fellow pro Keo Motstepe also took to Instagram, singing "Happy Birthday" via his Stories and ending it with, "I love you, dude."
See more sweet birthday tributes below:
