'Dancing With the Stars' Fans React to All-New Format Changes
Dancing With the Stars fans are finally getting answers to the questions they've been asking over the past few months.
The long-awaited format changes were unveiled during the dance competition show's season 28 premiere on Monday, which naturally brought in a whole new wave of concerns for the loyal fans who have been watching since the beginning.
Now, ET's breaking down the best reactions from fans on social media who were watching the show and following along with all of our live updates.
It was hard not to notice the all-new Art Deco look of the ballroom that judge Bruno Tonioli gave ET a tour of ahead of the premiere. Fans raved over the various gold tones and had plenty of thoughts about the new mirrorball.
While many loved the surprise element of waiting until premiere night to find out the official celeb-pro pairings, those on the West Coast were not thrilled about the show's live voting aspect.
"West Coast won't get a say in voting next week... COOL," one viewer tweeted, with another confused fan asking, "So, wait, how does the voting actually work?"
Others addressed the competition being "unfair" to pros Keo Motsepe and Daniella Karagach. Because they're not paired with a star this season, they are therefore not qualified to take home a mirrorball trophy.
Meanwhile, longtime followers of reigning mirrorball champion Sharna Burgess and fellow fan-favorite Artem Chigvintsev continued to speak out about them being cut as pros this season.
On a more positive note, the majority of DWTS fans on social media seemed to be happy about the judges having a little more "oomph" this season, as host Tom Bergeron first teased to ET last month.
How do YOU feel about all the new format changes? Which team will you be rooting for this season? Let us know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_ and @etnow) and share your thoughts in our Beyond the Ballroom Facebook group.
