'Dancing With the Stars' Fans React to All-New Format Changes

Dancing With the Stars fans are finally getting answers to the questions they've been asking over the past few months.

The long-awaited format changes were unveiled during the dance competition show's season 28 premiere on Monday, which naturally brought in a whole new wave of concerns for the loyal fans who have been watching since the beginning.

Now, ET's breaking down the best reactions from fans on social media who were watching the show and following along with all of our live updates.

It was hard not to notice the all-new Art Deco look of the ballroom that judge Bruno Tonioli gave ET a tour of ahead of the premiere. Fans raved over the various gold tones and had plenty of thoughts about the new mirrorball.

I am on sensory overload with this new #dwts set & lighting. pic.twitter.com/bjOG2WlOSx — Karen in NJ (@Karen8280) September 17, 2019

Oh my god this set look so awesome #DWTS@DancingABC — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) September 17, 2019

While many loved the surprise element of waiting until premiere night to find out the official celeb-pro pairings, those on the West Coast were not thrilled about the show's live voting aspect.

"West Coast won't get a say in voting next week... COOL," one viewer tweeted, with another confused fan asking, "So, wait, how does the voting actually work?"

As for who's out first...not sure how this live voting will play out. But I think Lamar and Kate are vulnerable...and well, #FreeLindsay#DWTS — lara (@lmk_nyc) September 17, 2019

Why is there no voting today?? #DWTS — Gloria Smederovac (@gardenlady100) September 17, 2019

HOW DOES THE VOTING WORK NOW #dwts — rachel (@dancingdynamos) September 17, 2019

Others addressed the competition being "unfair" to pros Keo Motsepe and Daniella Karagach. Because they're not paired with a star this season, they are therefore not qualified to take home a mirrorball trophy.

Is my favorite @keodancer seriously not paired with anyone? I’m really upset right now!!! He deserves to win! He has put in the time and the effort and I’m so upset. 😢😞 #DWTS the people want Keo! — Lauren Conte (@holeystars) September 17, 2019

@DancingABC Where is Keo????? He's too good to not have as a pro!! 😩😩😩😩 #DWTS — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@djgirl40) September 17, 2019

Nothing against Pasha but how dare they relegate Keo out of the pros lineup for a random new person. #DWTS — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, longtime followers of reigning mirrorball champion Sharna Burgess and fellow fan-favorite Artem Chigvintsev continued to speak out about them being cut as pros this season.

Love this show but missing Sharna and Artem. 😞 #DWTS — Trish Falato (@DisneyGrandmom6) September 17, 2019

Can’t stop crying right now, because @SharnaBurgess isn’t on DWTS 😢 It’s NOT the same without you, Sharna 😢💔 — Desiree R Montes (@Des333R) September 17, 2019

Still trying to figure out why they brought in two pros we have never heard of before over Sharna and Artem 👎🏻 #DWTS — Paige (@PDubs11fan) September 17, 2019

On a more positive note, the majority of DWTS fans on social media seemed to be happy about the judges having a little more "oomph" this season, as host Tom Bergeron first teased to ET last month.

The judging this season is exactly how they judge on the UK version of this show. It's harsh #DWTS — Stephanie (@Steph832) September 17, 2019

Instead of getting rid of the pro's, the producer's should have gotten new judges... #DancingWiththeStars#DWTSpic.twitter.com/bFVgOnG0RD — Nenette (@ndameus) September 17, 2019

When the judges on @DancingABC ask for more technique after a suspect winner last season 🤣🤣! — James Brown (@CatDad15) September 17, 2019

How do YOU feel about all the new format changes? Which team will you be rooting for this season? Let us know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_ and @etnow) and share your thoughts in our Beyond the Ballroom Facebook group.

