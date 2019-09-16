Lauren Alaina and John Crist have gone their separate ways.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed the split just before her big debut on Dancing With the Stars on Monday night. During an interview with current DWTS champ Bobby Bones on Monday, Alaina shared that she doesn't "have a boyfriend anymore."

"I mean, there's, like, no big story," she explained. "We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?"

Bones, who was partnered with Sharna Burgess last season, jokingly asked Alaina if she had fallen in love with her DWTS partner. "No, no -- I have not. I have not fallen in love with my dance partner," she replied.

Alaina confirmed her relationship with Crist, 35, on The Bobby Bones Show in May. During an interview with ET last month, she told ET that Bones had convinced her to do DWTS.

"Bobby and I are really good friends. I called him up and I was like, 'Bobby I don't know how to dance. They want me to do the show,'" she recalled. "And he said, 'Lauren, I still don't know how to dance and I won. So just go have fun and do your best and, like, enjoy it. And people will love you.'"



"So I was like, 'OK, well here we go,'" she said. "I'll be the class clown. I'm gonna be the class clown of the season."

See more in the video below.

