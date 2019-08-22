Lauren Alaina is ready to get to the ballroom!

On Wednesday, ET's Rachel Smith caught up with the 24-year-old American Idol alum following the announcement that she's set to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

"I'll be dancing so that'll be different," Alaina said of how appearing on the two reality competition shows will differ, before revealing how her previous experience will be a good thing.

"I think it'll help me, the fact that I've been on a show," she explained. "My fans voted me into my career, so I'm used to voting. But going into this show with zero skill of what I'm going to be doing. On American Idol, all I've ever done is just sang. So we'll see. Pray for me."

Though Alaina gushed that she's "very excited" to join DWTS, she admitted that she's "a horrible dancer" but decided to join after her singing performance on the show last year.

"I did the show last year. I performed, I sang, for the show and I, like, fell in love with it," she said. "I don't know how to dance, so I don't know why I agreed to it really."

Despite her lack of dancing skills, Alaina revealed that Bobby Bones, her pal who won the competition last year, encouraged her to sign on to the show.

"Bobby and I are really good friends. I called him up and I was like, 'Bobby I don't know how to dance. They want me to do the show,'" she recalled. "And he said, 'Lauren, I still don't know how to dance and I won. So just go have fun and do your best and, like, enjoy it. And people will love you.'"

"So I was like, 'OK, well here we go,'" she said. "I'll be the class clown. I'm gonna be the class clown of the season."

Though Alaina is hopeful that her athleticism will help her in the competition, she admitted to still be nervous about "everything."

"I did gymnastics and competitive cheerleading when I was younger. I was always in the back and I blamed it on being tall... [but] maybe it's not because I was tall. Maybe I was just a bad dancer," she quipped. "... I'm very clumsy. I think about falling and I fall. My friend told me it's going to be 'Stumbling with the Stars' for me. Fingers crossed. I just don't want to fall."

As for the moves she has in her back pocket, Alaina pointed to twerking, something that she anticipates her mom will not be happy with.

"That's what I did when I walked out on the show this morning to announce it. I twerked," she said. "I was like my mother is going to call me and be like, 'Honey, no! Lauren Alaina Christine!'"

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

