Sharna Burgess is a good sport!

The 34-year-old Aussie dance pro, who won last season’s Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball trophy, was shocked to learned that she wasn’t being asked back for the upcoming season of the hit ABC dance competition series.

But after getting over the initial shock, she opened up to ET’s Katie Krause about how she’ll “absolutely” be watching this season and how there’s no hard feelings.

“There is no animosity from me. There’s no shade,” she tells ET. “There’s definitely sadness, yes, but that’s normal. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was sad. It would be terrible if I wasn’t sad actually.”

In fact, Burgess is going to do her best to make it to Monday night’s premiere.

“I want to, I’m hoping to, there is something else I may have to do, if I can get out in time, I will,” she dishes. “If it’s not the premiere, I know Bobby [Bones, her former partner and last season’s winner] is going and I want to be there with him, but if I can’t do that, then it will be the following week.”

As for whether she’d be open to participating in the show, Burgess seems game.

“I would love to and I certainly wouldn’t say no to it either,” she says. “If it lines up for me and I can, I would love to go do a little performance for them or choreograph an opening number. I’m down to do all the things.”

Despite being the bigger person, Burgess admits that the cut this season has been difficult for her.

“Nobody is saying it’s not going to be hard. You know, even walking into CBS Studios [where DWTS films] and driving into the lot, there is a loss there because it’s been a part of my life for so long,” she says. “But I can’t be selfish about that and I can’t wallow in that. I can only look at what this show has given me for the last eight and a half years. It’s given me a life I never could’ve imagined.”

Besides working with a team of talented dancers, Burgess notes that she’ll most miss going through a whole season with a celebrity partner.

“Beyond missing my peers and everybody around me and us being in that space together I will miss that journey of getting to know the soul inside of the human in front of me, what they need, what they need from me, what kind of coach they need me to be and how I can take parts of their story and turn it into something inspirational for other people to witness and watch,” she reveals.

But Burgess is keeping busy. She and former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev have already choreographed for So You Think You Can Dance. She also has worked on two new musicals, The Storm and Esther: The Heart of a Queen in her off-season. She also teases to ET that she’s waiting for confirmation on another project that she simply describes as a “drama TV series.”

