Lauren Alaina's got her "single girl tights" on.

The 24-year-old singer revealed just hours before Monday's premiere of Dancing With the Starsthat she had broken up with her boyfriend, comedian John Crist -- but she's not too down about the split.

"I wouldn't say [it was] a heartbreak," she candidly told ET's Keltie Knight after the episode. Alaina wasn't opposed to speaking out about her breakup, but her partner, Gleb Savchenko, preferred she focus that energy to the future.

"He wants me to say that I'm sexy," she said of Savchenko whispering in her ear. "No! I'm cute and funny."

"And sexy," she later admitted.

The American Idol alum killed it on the dance floor during her routine on Monday, earning a 19/30 for her Cha Cha to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" It seems her sparkly tights may have been a bit of a good luck charm.

"They made these custom for me. I'm never taking them off... This is what my leg looks like [now]," Alaina said with a laugh.

"These are my single girl tights, yes," she agreed with Knight. "I think I'm going to wear the tights every week."

Alaina also had the support of reigning DWTS champ Bobby Bones during the premiere. "I love Bobby so much. He's like, one of the main reasons I'm even on this show. And it was really nice to see him over there," she told ET. "Like, when we went over the judges I was like, 'Oh no.' I was like, dragging my feet over the judges, and I saw Bobby and that made me feel better. He's the best."

"I've called him a thousand times for advice, but he told me a week ago... I was like, 'I want to win, Bobby.' He said, 'One week at a time, champ!'" Alaina revealed, adding that she's doing her best to follow that motto.

Fans will see Alaina and Savchenko dance again next week. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

