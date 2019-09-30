Mike Johnson says he doesn't kiss and tell -- but he kind of does!

The Bachelorette fan-favorite opened up about his romance with Demi Lovato during his recent appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast, sharing that the singer "kisses really well."

"We've gone on more than one date," said Johnson, who previously confirmed his first date with Lovato to ET. "I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well…"

The pair's romance blossomed after Lovato gushed over Johnson while he was dating Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. Lovato, who has since formed a friendship with Brown, then got in touch with Johnson personally, and as the portfolio manager revealed, he loves that she was the "aggressor."

"For one, I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he shared. "Like, you want me, come at me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you -- and I'm coming at her as well."

Johnson's comments about Lovato are more than fans have heard about their romance previously; the Air Force vet said he's learning how to navigate a relationship in the public eye.

"To be honest, I personally don't like it. I am very private with my relationships, straight up. But she's in this light and that's why I said she's so humble and I think the world of her, because she has been able to have to deal with this crap. I can't even imagine from her perspective," he said. "I'm a gentleman. I'm not going to kiss and tell."



"I might not be a gentleman to her always," he added, laughing.

As their relationship continues to play out, Johnson is looking forward to getting to know Lovato on a deeper level.

"She's a woman that I treat like a regular individual. I'm a man that she treats like a regular man and we do like each other and we're getting to know each other but what if it were not? People are going to speculate," he expressed. "I would rather not have that but at the same time, I'm going to be smooth criminal when I walk through this path."

See what Tyler Cameron told ET about Johnson and Lovato's romance in the video below.

