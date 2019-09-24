Bachelorette star Hannah Brown just gained one more vote in her pursuit of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball trophy -- Taylor Swift's! (Not to mention the legions of Swift fans who will likely vote for the reality star now, too.)

Swift took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a clip of Brown and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, performing a sexy Viennese waltz to the Swift hit “Lover” during Monday night’s episode of the ABC series.

“Loved watching @hannahbrown dancing to Lover on DWTS,” Swift wrote on the post.

“This performance is so pretty and twirly,” she also noted on the clip.

Swift, 29, also posted a second shot of the performance, along with a GIF of herself clapping.

Brown and Bersten scored 24/30 for the performance -- the week’s highest score.

After the performance, Brown told ET that she felt like she may have performed extra well due to being a Swiftie.

"As a Swiftie, I was really feelin' it," she said. "Maybe that's why I feel like I did good!"

As a huge fan of Swift, Brown will no doubt be thrilled to have the singer’s support during her latest television journey.

In June, the two posed together at Wango Tango, with Brown sharing the photo on Instagram and writing how she had been “living her best life” with the musician.

Brown also appeared in a fun photo with Swift and others at Good Morning America in August.

“Sure, I photo bombed this…but come on it’s @taylorswift, @tiffanyhaddish, and the gma girl squad. No chill needed,” the reality star explained in the caption.

