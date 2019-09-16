Hannah Brown came to slay on Dancing With the Stars.

The former Bachelorette wowed the judges with her Cha Cha to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" on the show's season 28 premiere on Monday -- for a total score of 20/30. But she couldn't escape commentary on her love life, as Bruno Tonioli suggested she had finally found love on the dance floor and Erin Andrews joked about Brown and Bersten getting close during rehearsals.

Bersten told ET's Keltie Knight after the episode that the comments didn't register at the time. "I was so excited. I was like, 'She killed it. I'm so happy!'"

Brown, who ended her season of The Bachelorette single, clarified that she's definitely not focused on finding love on this reality show. "Look, we're having a great time," she explained.

"I want her to fall in love with dancing!" Bersten offered.

The 24-year-old former pageant queen said she understands where the attention on her love life comes from, but she's ready to move on. "I think everybody has had this journey with me, and it's been focused on finding a person that I'm going to spend my life with, but right now, that's not what I'm focused on," she expressed.

"She's forced to spend the next few months with me," Bersten laughed. "You have no choice, Hannah."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

This is Bersten's fourth season as a DWTS pro. He made it to the top four with Mirai Nagasu in season 26 and Alexis Ren (whom he actually did have a showmance with) in season 27. For Brown, however, everything was new.

"I was like, 'There's a lot of booty out!' But it's OK," Brown confessed.

"She came out here looking fire, dancing fire!" Bersten praised her.

The blonde beauty ended up winning the highest score for a female celebrity that night. "I think it went really good. It was kind of nerve-wracking to be the very first one out there, but it was also such a surreal experience, and I can't wait until next week to be back and better," she said.

And despite the Bachelor in Paradise cast being mislabeled in the audience, Brown couldn't have been happier to have their support in the ballroom.

Gonna go out in a limb and say that this is not the cast of #BachelorInParadise#DWTSpic.twitter.com/ScUXUcf4sY — Car Maximus (@cmaxx94) September 17, 2019

"It was so awesome to see some familiar faces out there in uncharted territory for me here. And they've just been so supportive and I'm just really thankful for the friendships that have come out of this long year. It's been really great," she gushed.

Brown previously told ET that dancing helped her to feel "sexy and desirable" -- but noted that it wasn't for anyone but herself.

"Definitely these dances can make me feel confident and make me feel sexy and desirable, but I think that's more for myself and to know that I am all those things," she said, revealing that she's not focused on her love life "at all" right now.

"When I really truly feel that way every single day, then it comes the time to really focus on my love life -- or if somebody just comes in my life unexpectedly, then I'll be better than before for them," she added.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

