Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren have gone their separate ways -- for now.

The couple, who met and started dating on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, are on a break due to their busy schedules, ET confirms.

"Alexis is in Japan working and Alan is in LA rehearsing -- he’s about to be traveling cross-country for the DWTS tour, so the distance makes it hard to be in a relationship," a source tells ET. "But they still talk and are definitely still friends and on good terms. They won’t be in the same place at the same time for a little while because of their schedules, but they’re planning on staying in touch and staying in each other’s lives."

The news comes days after Ren hinted on Instagram that she and Bersten were no longer a couple.

"Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life," she replied to a fan asking for a relationship update. "We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Bersten, too, implied that their relationship had cooled off while speaking with ET at tour rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars: Live! -- A Night to Remember.

"You know, we're talking," Bersten said, with a nod and a shrug. "She's in Japan right now and I'm about to go on tour, so we'll see."

Bersten's DWTS co-star, Witney Carson, also chimed in, casting doubts on whether the twosome's romance would last after the show.

"It's like The Bachelor. It never really quite works after [the show is done]," Carson said, referring to the many DWTS showmances that have formed over the years.

"What are you trying to say!?" Bersten asked Carson.

"I just mean like, you guys are going on to different things!" she replied, laughing. "I don't know."

Bersten and Ren were partnered on DWTS' most recent season, with the two revealing their romantic feelings for each other shortly before the season concluded. They placed fourth, with Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess winning the competition.

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.

