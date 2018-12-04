During the recent season of Dancing With the Stars, one of the most prominent showmances in the history of the series emerged between Instagram star Alexis Ren and her pro partner, Alan Bersten.

Immediately following the competition -- during which fans saw the pair confess their feelings for one another and even lock lips -- Bersten said he wanted to wait until he and Ren were in the real world to comment on their relationship.

Now that they've gotten some distance from the show, ET's Keltie Knight asked the 24-year-old dancer how things are going, and the update made it sound like their relationship may have cooled down a bit.

"You know, we're talking," Bersten said, with a nod and a shrug. "She's in Japan right now and I'm about to go on tour, so we'll see."

ET spoke with Bersten -- who was joined by fellow pros Witney Carson and Gleb Savchenko -- during rehearsals for the Dancing With the Stars: Live!A Night to Remember Tour, and it was Carson who first seems to cast doubts on Bersten's romance.

"It's like The Bachelor. It never really quite works after [the show is done]," Carson said, referring to the many DWTS showmances that have formed over the years.

"What are you trying to say!?" Bersten asked his co-star, looking mildly offended.

"I just mean like, you guys are going on to different things!" Carson said, laughing. "I don't know."

While things are apparently somewhat up in the air, Bersten said he would "of course" be inviting Ren to come see their live show as it tours the country.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, iconic Olympian Mary Lou Retton, Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace and Mirrorball trophy winner Bobby Bones will all be appearing during different segments of the tour's run, which kicks off Dec. 15 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The tour will make 66 stops across the United States through Mar. 9, with a final performance at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California. Check here for more info on the upcoming tour.

For more on Bersten and Ren's PDA-filled showmance, check out the video below.

