Love is in the air on Dancing With the Stars!

On Monday night’s episode, dance pro Alan Bersten finally opened up to his partner, Alexis Ren, admitting he had feelings for her after she made a similar confession last week. The pair were enjoying nice horseback ride when Alan shared his feelings with Alexis and the two had their first televised kiss.

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the couple backstage after their sexy Samba kept them safe for another week, and got them to share even more about their love for one another.

"I’m not good at opening up,” Alan said.

"He’s not, he’s not at all,” Alexis agreed.

"I mean, I didn’t want to leave her hanging. I’m kidding, I’m kidding!” he said of the reason he decided to go ahead with his confession. "No, I mean, it was horseback [riding], it was beautiful. It felt right… First of all, I was scared of horses and I was scared of that moment.”

So what is it about Alexis that has Alan feeling some kind of way?

"Even when it’s hard, she doesn’t give up, and I really like persistence and I like determination and I like passion,” he revealed.

The pair admitted that watching their pre-taped package on TV is uncomfortable, and they often look away before it’s time to take the stage.

“It’s hard to do stuff on TV,” Alan said of sharing his feelings.

"It’s really hard, when there’s six cameras staring at you, and you’re like, ‘I’m just going to spill my heart right now,’” Alexis agreed. "It’s really weird.”

The couple avoided being in the bottom two on Monday night, which was a very good thing as there was a double elimination. Both DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider ended up going home, which Alexis and Alan described as “bittersweet.”

"It sucks because DeMarcus and John had to leave because they’re such good energies and they always make everyone smile, and it’s just, we’re gonna miss them,” Alan said. "But there’s just one more week and they’ll be back for the finale."

Alan and Alexis got some great scores on Monday, and were especially pleased by judge Len Goodman’s 10.

"It’s very nice to hear from Len that Alexis had one of the best dances of the night, especially because Samba is so hard,” Alan said, to which Alexis added, "It’s the hardest dance I’ve learned."

What makes things even more challenging is that Alexis was working with two fractured ribs.

"I fractured another one. I drove myself tot he hospital being like, ‘It’s fine. I’m fine,’” she noted. "And then the doctor came and laughed at me, like, ‘I don’t know how you did it. You did it again.’"

