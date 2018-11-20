While their Dancing With the Stars journey might be over, the relationship between Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten continues to grow.

The 21-year-old Instagram star and the 24-year-old DWTS pro hit the town on Tuesday, enjoying a few holiday-themed ice cream shakes at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Manhattan.

The pair -- whose burgeoning showmance was a major focus of their narrative throughout season 27 of the reality dancing competition -- were all smiles as they spent time together at the Midtown eatery hours after they touched down in New York City after flying in from Los Angeles, where the DWTS finals took place Monday night.

The pair were in the Big Apple to join their fellow finalists -- Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe as well as Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, along with the season champions, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, for a group appearance on Good Morning America.

While Ren and Bersten didn't end up taking home the Mirrorball trophy, they did form a close bond during their time on the show that seems like it may continue even after the cameras stop rolling.

Both stars got sentimental on Instagram, sharing sweet messages about dancing their last routine together during Monday's finale, which was a freestyle number accompanied by a live performance from Avril Lavigne, singing her new song, "Head Above Water."

Bersten shared a snapshot from their last dance, showing both stars standing close to one another on top of a huge rock that served as the main set piece for their breathtaking freestyle.

"To say I’m proud of you is an understatement! @alexisren you are amazing! I’m so lucky for this whole experience! Thank you everyone," Bersten captioned the pic, along side a heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Alexis shared similar sentiments alongside a slideshow of clips from their performance, which earned them their second perfect score of the season.

"Last dance...the best way to end this journey. Thank you," wrote Ren, who also added a heart emoji to the end of her caption.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the adorable duo following Monday's finals, where Ren admitted that, even though they came in fourth place, "I feel like I won!"

Bersten admitted that he felt the same way, explaining, "Honestly, this whole experience, I’ve told her so many times, I don’t care if we win the Mirrorball because we’re out here doing something that we love and it’s so much fun."

"And to do it with Alexis has been incredible,” Bersten added. "So I’m just so thankful for this whole journey."

Check out the interview below for more on the pair's heartwarming showmance.

