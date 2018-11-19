'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Will Be Live Blogging the Finale
The two-hour season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars is here!
In just a few hours, fans will learn who will be crowned the mirrorball champions: Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten or Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.
ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom Monday night, as the "Thanksgiving Spectacular" show kicks off with an epic opening parade, followed by performances from Avril Lavigne, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, John Schneider, Robin Thicke and Tinashe.
But before hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announce the season 27 winners, the remaining four couples will each perform two dances. The first will be a redemption routine, where the duos will perform a piece they danced to earlier this season, along with a new, freestyle performance. See what they're dancing to below:
Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten
Repeat: Tango – "Swan Lake" by Ray Chew Live
Freestyle: "Head Above Water" – live performance by Avril Lavigne
Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
Repeat: Cha Cha – "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer
Freestyle: Remix of "The Greatest Show" by Panic! at the Disco
Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe
Repeat: Tango – "Disturbia" by Rihanna
Freestyle: "It's Oh So Quiet" by Björk
Milo Manheim and Witney Carson
Repeat: Charleston – "Living in New York City" – live performance by Robin Thicke
Freestyle: "Ain't No Sunshine" (Lido Remix) by Bill Withers
The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below for highlights from last week's semifinals.
