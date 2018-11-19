The two-hour season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars is here!

In just a few hours, fans will learn who will be crowned the mirrorball champions: Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten or Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.

ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom Monday night, as the "Thanksgiving Spectacular" show kicks off with an epic opening parade, followed by performances from Avril Lavigne, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, John Schneider, Robin Thicke and Tinashe.

But before hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announce the season 27 winners, the remaining four couples will each perform two dances. The first will be a redemption routine, where the duos will perform a piece they danced to earlier this season, along with a new, freestyle performance. See what they're dancing to below:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Repeat: Tango – "Swan Lake" by Ray Chew Live

Freestyle: "Head Above Water" – live performance by Avril Lavigne



Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Repeat: Cha Cha – "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer

Freestyle: Remix of "The Greatest Show" by Panic! at the Disco



Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Repeat: Tango – "Disturbia" by Rihanna

Freestyle: "It's Oh So Quiet" by Björk



Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Repeat: Charleston – "Living in New York City" – live performance by Robin Thicke

Freestyle: "Ain't No Sunshine" (Lido Remix) by Bill Withers

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below for highlights from last week's semifinals.

