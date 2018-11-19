Dancing With the Stars crowned a new champion on Monday when Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess took home the coveted Mirrorball trophy in one of the most surprising upsets in the show's history.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the excited pair after the show, and they opened up about their big win, which came after weeks of less-than-stellar scores but tons of viewer votes and fan support.

"We were shocked," Bones admitted. "You have to think about it, [when] we started the show, I had never danced before!"

"She got stuck with someone -- she's done [the show with] athletes and people that are like super [talented], she got Nick Carter and Antonio Brown, and then all of a sudden she gets Gumby," Bones added. "I cannot believe we won."

The 38-year-old radio host, who formed a close friendship with the long-time DWTS pro, said that the best part of winning is that Burgess finally gets to take home a Mirrorball trophy of her own.

"Mostly, I'm happy for her. I'm the most happy for frickin' Sharna, because she deserved this," Bones declared.

This is the 12th consecutive season that Burgess has competed as a pro on the long-running dance competition series, beginning with Season 16 in November 2011, and the first time she's claimed victory after reaching the finals and coming agonizingly close four times before.

"This is probably the sweetest win that I could have had over seven [years]," Burgess said. "The journey that we had together, what we represented, and to hold a Mirrorball trophy at the end of that, it's just it's beautiful."

"[It's] the hardest work you had to do too," Bones added with a laugh.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native readily admitted that it was all because of Burgess that he was able to dance at all.

"I am goofy," Bones said. "I mean, [my] elbows and knees don't go in the right directions, [and], like, she made them go in the right direction most of the time."

While Bobby's boundless positivity and zest for life earned him a devoted following during his time on the show, there was still a little animosity from critics and haters who felt he didn't deserve to stay in the competition while other dancers, whom they deemed more qualified or were earning higher scores from the judges, kept getting eliminated.

The criticism got so bad during the season that Bones eventually disabled the comments on his various social media platforms, in an attempt to stop the flame wars that kept popping up between his fans and his haters.

"I turned it off not because it was [about] fighting with me, but because my people were fighting them and I didn't want that to happen," Bones shared. "I try to take any sort of negativity out of my space because once it's in me and it's around me, it affects me. So I eliminated it."

"I wasn't angry," he added. "People say things all the time, and they have the absolute right to have their opinion, but I try to keep good people around me because it makes me a better person."

Clearly, there was enough positivity surrounding Bones to earn him and Burgess the glimmering Mirrorball trophy, and the 33-year-old Australian dancer revealed that she already knows what she's going to do with the new hardware.

"I think I'm probably going to hold it for quite a while," Burgess said. "It's really heavy, my arms are gonna be an amazing shape... [but] I'm gonna bring it with me everywhere for a while."

As for Bones, he said he's going to keep it close by as well -- specifically, in his bed.

"I'm gonna sleep with it every night. I'm probably gonna get it it's own Bumble profile. It's a whole thing," he joked. "Listen, we're best buds now so I'm looking out for him too so."

While Bones has already been crowned the winner of Season 27, his DWTS journey hasn't yet come to an end.

It was revealed during Monday's season finale that Bones will be joining the Dancing With the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember, a live nation-wide tour featuring many of the DWTS pros and some of the season's dynamic contestants.

And Bones isn't the only Season 27 cast member who has signed on to be a part of the tour. Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, iconic Olympian Mary Lou Retton and Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace will also be returning to the DWTS family as part of the show.

The tour kicks off Dec. 15 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina, and will continue across the United States through Mar. 9, with a final performance at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California. Check here for more info on the upcoming tour.

For more on Bones and Burgess' exciting, surprising Dancing With the Stars journey, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns New Champ -- Find Out Who Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!

'DWTS': Bobby Bones Reveals Plans to Run for President

Could Bobby Bones Be the Next 'Bachelor' Following 'Dancing With the Stars'? (Exclusive)

Related Gallery