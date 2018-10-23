Bobby Bones is already thinking about his next career move.

The 38-year-old radio personality is currently competing on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, but when ET caught up with him and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, following Monday's Disney Night, he revealed there's another ABC show he possibly has his sights on... The Bachelor!

"In the past, someone has reached out to me before and I said, 'I don't know about that,'" Bobby, who danced a Little Mermaid-themed waltz with Sharna, told ET's Katie Krause. "But now I'm just living my life. Tonight I'm a prince, but tomorrow I'll be [Steve] Urkel again, that's how it works."

The interview comes after the Nashville, Tennessee-based radio host first addressed his interest in Bachelor Nation on The Bobby Bones Show on Sept. 20.

"Listen, I'm gonna tell ya, if I go far on Dancing With the Stars, they're going to offer me The Bachelor, I can already tell you," said Bobby, who was battling laryngitis when the radio show was taped. "If I'm still single and I go top three on Dancing With the Stars, I believe in the ABC family I would be offered The Bachelor."

But while speaking with ET Monday night, he sang a different tune, saying, "I didn't say I would be offered it. I would never predict that I would be offered The Bachelor."

Bobby also spoke exclusively with ET about The Bachelor in Las Vegas on Sept. 21. "Now I just know more people in that world and I think it would be maybe fun," he said. "I don't know! I'm not totally against it. I'm not shutting anything down anymore."

If Bobby does decide to go out for the coveted role or is approached by ABC, it sounds like Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, who is also competing on DWTS, will have his back.

"He's a lot of fun," Joe told ET. "He'd be great!"

Joe's pro partner, Jenna Johnson, is also down for a Bachelor starring Bobby. "I think Bobby would be really entertaining," she gushed. "I think he would have more conversations than some of the other ones, but he would be interesting and I feel like he would be really fun."

As for all those showmance rumors brewing between Bobby and Sharna, with fans hoping their offscreen chemistry is just as strong as it is on the show, The Bobby Bones Show host simply says, "We're in love."

"Well, you can be in love in many ways," he clarified. "We spend a lot of time together ... and if you don't absolutely think the other person is awesome, then you'll kill each other. So, like, I'm in love with some of my best friends, too. Matt, back home for example, I'm in love with Matt. I'm in love with Craig, so yeah, that's how we do it!"

Sharna chimed in, telling ET that since the beginning of their partnership, they've both been "really blunt and honest" with each other.

"It allowed us to get to know each other really quickly and we've bonded a lot," she explained. "I do love him, that's not a lie. I do love him, and I'm loving every part of this experience. Look at him! How could you not love him?"

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, hear more from #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek in the video below!

