The beat doesn’t stop once the Mirrorball Trophy drops!

You favorite contestants from season 27 of Dancing With the Stars are going on tour in Dancing With the Stars: Live — A Night to Remember. Tickets are on sale now following Monday night’s finale of the hit ABC dancing competition show, which crowned Bobby Bones and his partner, Sharna Burgess, as this season’s winners.

This year’s tour will feature Bones alongside other fan favorite contestants, including “Grocery Store Joe” Amiable, John Schneider, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Mary Lou Retton, and Milo Manheim.

The pros joining this season’s contestants include Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, and Brandon Armstrong.

Love birds Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will not be reunited on tour after making it to this year’s finals, but engaged pros Val and Jenna will be on the road together.

The tour will make 66 stops starting in December in Columbia, South Carolina, and wrapping in March in Thousand Oaks, California.

To see the stops around the country and purchase tickets, visit, dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com.

