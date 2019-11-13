Sorry not sorry, Demi Lovato's got herself a new man!

The 27-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday night to make things official with Austin Wilson, a Los Angeles-based male model.

The "Confident" singer posted a black and white mirror selfie, smiling as a shirtless Wilson leaned in to kiss her cheek.

"My ❤️...," Lovato captioned the post.

Synchronizing the posts, Wilson shared a different mirror shot of himself at the same time. In his picture, the model is hugging Lovato tight on his own account, writing, "My Love."

Wilson was also close with model Thomas Trussell III, a close friend of Lovato's who passed away last month after a battle with addiction.

He also posted a shot of himself cuddling with Lovato's dog Batman to his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

This marks the singer's first social media-official romance since her overdose in July 2018. She has been working hard on her sobriety and taking frequent breaks from social media ever since.

Lovato has also been busy recording new music and appearing in a guest role on Will & Grace. On Tuesday she shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the show's set celebrating Megan Mullally's birthday.

Lovato's Will & Grace co-star Debra Messing even commented on her new romantic photo, "Gorgeous."

Prior to dating Wilson, Lovato went on several dates with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson. But it seemed he had moved on last month when he asked actress Keke Palmer out on TV.

And though Johnson said he doesn't kiss and tell, he did open up about his brief romance with Lovato, saying, "I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well…"

