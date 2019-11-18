Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Austin Wilson Show PDA on a Hike: Pic!

Hitting the trail after making it official!

Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend, Austin Wilson, were spotted out hiking together on Saturday after letting the world know about their romance on Instagram last week.

The pair went for a hike in Studio City, California, with Lovato in black leggings, a Nirvana shirt and a black baseball cap. Her model boyfriend rocked black sweatpants and a Metallica shirt with a trucker hat covering his pink hair.

The couple turned heads last week when they took to Instagram to share synchronized posts cuddling up to one another and confessing their love to the world.

This marks Lovato's first public romance since her 2018 drug overdose and subsequent rehab stint. She has since been hard at work on a new album and taking on a recurring guest role on Will & Grace.

