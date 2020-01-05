Brad Pitt gave Titanic fans all the feels at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Pitt won his third Globe on Sunday, taking home Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he thanked his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, in the most epic way.

After thanking director Quentin Tarantino, Pitt said, "I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC."

"He's an all-star. He's a gent and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you," he said before cracking a Titanic joke. "Still, I would have shared the raft."

Anyone who's seen the classic 1997 film knows, that even 23 years after its release, one epic question remains the center of debate -- Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose after the ship sank? While some fans say there was plenty of room for DiCaprio's character to fit on the door (which Pitt apparently remembers as a raft) to avoid dying in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, others argue that the weight would have caused them both to sink.

Whichever side of the debate you fall on, the internet was in love with Pitt's Titanic reference at the star-studded event, which caused DiCaprio to laugh out loud.

"Brad Pitt was every young girl not wanting Leo to die in Titanic," one Twitter user wrote.

"Brad Pitt just agreed Leo should’ve shared the raft," another user added. "There was room for 2."

Check out more of Twitter's best reactions below.

