Brad Pitt is a Golden Globe winner once again!

The actor won his third Globe on Sunday, taking home Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt received a standing ovation, and said what an honor it was to be nominated alongside his idols, including Tom Hanks and Al Pacino.

Pitt thanked Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, and later hilariously thanked his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, and revealed his nickname for him.

"My partner in crime, LDC," he said with a smile before cracking a Titanic joke.

"Still, I would've shared the raft," he said.

Brad Pitt making Titanic jokes in 2020 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3t1h9GFyT — Complex (@Complex) January 6, 2020

Pitt also thanked his parents and also referred to tabloid rumors about his love life.

"I want to say hi to my folks because, hey," he joked with his arms out wide, as the audience laughed. "They're back in the Ozarks. I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating."

Lastly, Pitt concluded with a sweet message.

"If you have the chance to be kind tomorrow, take it," he said. "I think we need it."

Pitt is a nine-time Golden Globes nominee, and previously won the award for Best Supporting Actor in 1996, for his role in 12 Monkeys. He also took home a Globe as a producer in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave, which won Best Motion Picture - Drama.

His acclaimed role in Once Upon a Time came opposite another A-lister, Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Rick Dalton, a veteran actor facing down the end of his career, who confides in Booth, his longtime friend, assistant and stuntman.

“I think we're all aware there's a shelf life on this,” Pitt said of his own career during a Today interview with NBC’s Harry Smith in July. “But it's really important to me the people I spend my time with and the artists that I respect.”

The win is the first big step toward the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at this year's Academy Awards on Feb. 9. Check out all of ET's awards season coverage and see more on the 2020 Golden Globes in the video below.

ET spoke to Pitt ahead of his big win on Sunday, when he talked about possibly running into his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, at the ceremony. Watch the video below for more:

Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt on Running Into 'Good Friend' Jennifer Aniston (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt on 'Running Into' Ex Jennifer Aniston at 2020 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce

Brad Pitt Says This Next Chapter of His Life Will Include More Dancing

Related Gallery