Brad Pitt is continuing to take time to work on himself following his split from Angelina Jolie.

Despite a report on Wednesday that the 55-year-old actor is dating jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa, a source tells ET that the two are not dating. The source says that Pitt and Khalsa are "just friends," and that he's not dating anyone at the moment.

According to the source, Pitt is currently "having me time" after several busy months in the spotlight promoting his films Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt and 50-year-old Khalsa were photographed sitting together last October when he attended the Silverlake Conservatory of Music 2018 Annual Benefit and Art Auction. Of course, she isn't the first woman that Pitt has been linked to since splitting from Jolie in 2016. He was rumored to be dating MIT professor Neri Oxman last fall, which Oxman later denied in an interview with The New York Times.

In a recent interview with NPR, Pitt candidly spoke about reflecting on himself after his and Jolie's breakup when asked if their split influenced his performance in Ad Astra, in which he plays an astronaut who goes into space in search of his lost father.

"I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not," Pitt said. "A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one -- and I'm speaking in general again -- but as one needs to understand, you know, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better? Because I don't want to go on like this."

As for what he drew from his character, he acknowledged having certain regrets in life.

"It seems universal that we all carry great pains, great feelings of loneliness and regrets," he said. "I had a friend who worked in a hospice and he said: 'The only thing that people talk about is their loves and then their regrets in love, dealing with love.' I thought: Man, that's really interesting. If that's our focus on the way out, better start working on that now."

Clearly, Pitt has been taking time for emotional and spiritual endeavors since becoming single. ET spoke with him earlier this month, and he talked about recently attending one of Kanye West's famous Sunday services.

"I think he was doing something really special there," he said. "It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is."

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

