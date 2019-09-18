Brad Pitt is embracing 55.

The Ad Astra leading man has recently become the Internet’s latest thirst trap after his suave and sexy GQ magazine spread was released. Fans have been taking to Twitter to fawn over the actor’s rugged photo shoot, which shows him in an array of dapper ensembles while playing ping pong, driving a jeep and just giving smoldering looks.

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with Pitt at the film’s premiere at The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he reacted to "breaking the internet."

"I don't know what that means," Pitt replied, before being shown a handful of fan reactions, including one that read, "55 looks good on him. Lordt!"

"What is lordt?," the actor asked with a laugh. After being told that it's Twitter's version of "Oh, lord. He's looking fly!" Pitt quipped, "I am so unsavy with the ol' internet. But great, good, good fun!"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Other comments Pitt’s photo shoot received included: "Brad Pitt's photoshoot for GQ has me shook, how can you look so good at 55????"

Brad Pitt's photoshoot for GQ has me shook, how can you look so good at 55???? — ~ Eugene (@dontcall_911) September 16, 2019

"Me saving all the gq photos of brad Pitt I see to my phone," one wrote alongside a GIF of Beyonce on her tablet.

Me saving all the gq photos of brad Pitt I see to my phone pic.twitter.com/KqSuTxkdmD — emmy (@clvffbooth) September 16, 2019

Happy Monday to Brad Pitt and his GQ photographer. 55 looks good on him. Lordt. pic.twitter.com/2HxbdelGIv — Naja (@Nis4Naja) September 16, 2019

yes bradnation does the cooking yes bradnation does the cooking yes bradnation does the cooking pic.twitter.com/CMnxs70sBS — rissa jolie-pitt (@bradpittswhore) September 16, 2019

But seriously, this GQ shoot with Brad Pitt makes me want to rip out all the pages and plaster them on my wall — Annie Hallis (@annalahal) September 16, 2019

Seeing these phots of Brad Pitt in GQ honestly made my morning — Ariana (@94anairA) September 16, 2019

Have I ever been more attracted to a human being than I am to Brad Pitt in this GQ shoot? — kevin witkowski (@k3v1nnn) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles premiere of Ad Astra is the end of the actor's long press tour.

"Tonight is it, we get to put it away," Pitt said of releasing his latest space-themed flick. Ad Astra follows Pitt’s Roy McBride, an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father (Tommy Lee Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.

Now that it’s his last Ad Astra hurrah, how does he plan on spending his time? “[With] friends, family," he said, adding that he'll "get outside [and] make some things."

See more Pitt and his film in the video below.

Ad Astra arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.

