2020 BAFTA Awards: The Complete List of Winners
As awards season comes to a close, there are only a few more honors to be handed out before the Oscars, including the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.
On Sunday, during a ceremony by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards recognized the best in British cinema and beyond.
This year's top nominee was Joker, with 11 total nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 each. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson were both double acting nominees, recognized for their talents in multiple hit films from 2019.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also honored Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.
See the full list of winners in bold below:
BEST FILM
**1917**
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
DIRECTOR
**Sam Mendes, 1917**
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
LEADING ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
**Joaquin Phoenix, Joker**
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
LEADING ACTRESS
Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
**Renée Zellweger, Judy**
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
**Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood**
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
**Laura Dern, Marriage Story**
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CASTING
**Shayna Markowitz, Joker**
Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
**Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho**
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman - Steve Zaillian
**Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi**
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
**1917**
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
**Parasite**
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
**Bait**
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
**For Sama**
The Great Hack
ANIMATED FILM
Frozen 2
**Klaus**
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
ORIGINAL SCORE
1917
Jojo Rabbit
**Joker**
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CINEMATOGRAPHY
**1917**
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
**Le Mans ’66**
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
PRODUCTION DESIGN
**1917**
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
**Little Women**
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MAKEUP & HAIR
1917
**Bombshell**
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
SOUND
**1917**
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
**1917**
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
**Grandad Was A Romantic**
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
**Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)**
The Trap
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
**Micheal Ward**
