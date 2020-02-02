2020 BAFTA Awards: The Complete List of Winners

As awards season comes to a close, there are only a few more honors to be handed out before the Oscars, including the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

On Sunday, during a ceremony by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards recognized the best in British cinema and beyond.

This year's top nominee was Joker, with 11 total nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 each. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson were both double acting nominees, recognized for their talents in multiple hit films from 2019.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also honored Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.

See the full list of winners in bold below:

BEST FILM

**1917**

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

DIRECTOR

**Sam Mendes, 1917**

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

**Joaquin Phoenix, Joker**

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

**Renée Zellweger, Judy**

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

**Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood**

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

**Laura Dern, Marriage Story**

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

CASTING

**Shayna Markowitz, Joker**

Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Nina Gold, The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

**Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho**

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steve Zaillian

**Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi**

Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

**1917**

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

**Parasite**

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

**Bait**

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

**For Sama**

The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

**Klaus**

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Jojo Rabbit

**Joker**

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CINEMATOGRAPHY

**1917**

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

**Le Mans ’66**

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

**1917**

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

**Little Women**

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MAKEUP & HAIR

1917

**Bombshell**

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

SOUND

**1917**

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

**1917**

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

**Grandad Was A Romantic**

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

**Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)**

The Trap

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

**Micheal Ward**

