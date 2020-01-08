Oscars Will Not Have a Host for Second Straight Year

The Oscars will be without a host for this year's ceremony.

After going hostless last year, ABC confirmed that the Academy Awards will be moving forward with a hostless ceremony in 2020, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said at the winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

"There will be no traditional host again this year," Burke said. "Repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power."

Voting just closed Tuesday night, with Oscar nominations to be unveiled bright and early Monday morning. As Burke explained it, she believed there will be mainstream appeal in the nominations next week.

"We expect another really commercial set of nominations," Burke said. "A lot of incredible elements have already come together that have convinced us that we are going to have an incredibly entertaining show. Our goal is really that. Our goal is to present the most entertaining show possible and the producers have already put together a plan for what is going to be an entertaining telecast."

The Oscars went hostless last year, the first time since 1989 -- following Kevin Hart's now-infamous Twitter scandal and the ensuing backlash -- and the show was something of a mixed bag. The night was jam-packed with top-notch presenters and hilariously bizarre comedic moments, along with a fair share of awkward transitions and seeming confusion as producers tried to fill the gaps between awards.

Hart recently issued a mea culpa of sorts in his six-part Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up, admitting that his frustration with being labeled homophobic led to short-tempered responses, which only increased the backlash against him.

"What I thought it was it wasn't, and my approach to dealing with it because of the assumption that I had is just wrong," he said, noting that he realized that he "missed an opportunity" after further reflection and conversations with friends and team members. "I missed an opportunity to say simply that I don't condone any type of violence in any way, shape or form to anyone for being who they are. I f**ked up.... Instead, I said, 'I addressed it.' I said, 'I apologized.' I said, 'I talked about this already.' I was just immature."

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

