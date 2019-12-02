Tiffany Haddish Would Host the Oscars Under One Condition

Tiffany Haddish is revealing what it'd take for her to host the Oscars.

During Sunday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 39-year-old comedian shared the demands she'd insist upon if asked to helm the annual award show.

"I would [be the host] if they paid me and I could do it with somebody... If you did it with me I would do it," she told Fallon. "Like, I don't want all that pressure on me 'cause I'm gonna lose my hair and then I'm gonna have to really wear wigs all the time. It's too much stress. I mean, unless they paid me, like, a lot of money. I'd be like, 'It's worth it!'"

Though she's rather hesitant to take on the gig, Haddish promised that her version of the Oscars would be "hot" and "so much fun."

"We'd have twerk contests and everything," she said. "Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. It'd be crazy."

Haddish's name was first floated as a potential host earlier this year after her friend, Kevin Hart, recused himself from hosting the February 2019 ceremony amid controversy over past homophobic tweets, which he later apologized for. At the time, Haddish told ITV's Lorraine that hosting the show with Hart "would be cool," adding that "it would be nice to have yin and yang there."

"You know, if we did it together that would be cool. But, you know, you need proper preparation time," she said at the time. "I mean, Kevin would've hosted it this year if they weren't tripping off of things that he said in his past that he already apologized for."

