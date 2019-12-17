The 2020 Oscars race is in full swing!

On Monday, The Academy announced the shortlist for nine categories ahead of the nominations announcement on Jan. 13. One such category is that of Original Song, for which 15 songs were chosen out of 75 possible contenders.

While Beyonce (with Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh) made the cut for her track, "Spirit," which was featured in The Lion King, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's song from Cats, "Beautiful Ghosts," did not make the shortlist. Swift's snub comes as a bit of a surprise, as both she and Beyonce were nominated for Golden Globe awards for their respective songs.

In fact, aside from "Beautiful Ghosts," all of the other Golden Globe-nominated songs -- Elton John and Bernie Taupin's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, and Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up" from Harriet -- made the Oscars shortlist.

Other Oscars contenders in the category include Pharrell Williams' song for The Black Godfather, "Letter to My Godfather," and "Never Too Late" from The Lion King, which gives John his second potential 2020 nomination.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

