Mark your calendars -- for the next three years!

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and ABC announced the dates for the upcoming annual Oscar ceremonies for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 92nd Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, will mark the earliest broadcast ever, shortening the upcoming awards season by nearly a month. (The list of key dates for this awards season are listed in full below.) Meanwhile, the two following ceremonies will air on the last Sunday of the month -- Feb. 28, 2021 and Feb. 27, 2022 -- due to the timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays.

The news comes as the Academy announced its newly elected 2019-20 Board of Governors, with members assuming their posts on July 1. Ruth Carter, who made history with an Oscar win for Black Panther last year, was newly elected for the Costume Designers Branch while Eric Roth, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Forrest Gump and five-time nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay, joins the Board for the Writers Branch. Those re-elected include Laura Dern (Actors Branch) and Steven Spielberg (Directors Branch). Notably, the number of female Academy governors increased from 22 to 24 while the people of color elected increased from 10 to 11.

The Academy news follows the recent announcement that the Board of Governors voted to present Honorary Oscars to filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi and Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for Best Director in 1977. Additionally, Geena Davis will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The four statuettes will be presented at the 11th Annual Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The full list of key dates for the 2019/2020 awards season are:

Governors Awards -- Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Preliminary Voting Begins -- Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Preliminary Voting Ends -- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Nominations Voting Begins -- Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Nominations Voting Ends -- Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Oscar Nominations Announcement -- Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Oscar Nominees Luncheon -- Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Finals Voting Begins -- Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Finals Voting Ends -- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

92nd Oscars -- Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

The 2019-20 Board of Governors:

Newly elected to the Board:

Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch

Ruth Elaine Carter, Costume Designers Branch

Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch

Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Eric Roth, Writers Branch

Re-elected to the Board:

Laura Dern, Actors Branch

David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch

Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch

Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch

Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Laura Karpman, Music Branch

Mark Johnson, Producers Branch

Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch

Kevin Collier, Sound Branch

Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch

The 92nd Oscars will air live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Academy Awards Protects Netflix Eligibility Amid Slew of New Oscar Rule Changes

6 Must-See Acceptance Speeches at the 91st Academy Awards

Looking Back on the 1989 Oscars, the Last Time The Academy Awards Had No Host