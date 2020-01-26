2020 GRAMMYs: All of the Best and Biggest Moments
Movies and TV may have dominated awards season thus far, but music finally had its moment in the limelight. Sunday's GRAMMY Awards saw a who's who of music's brightest stars -- Billie Eilish! Lizzo! Lil Nas X! -- come together for music's biggest night.
ET was at the GRAMMYs, too, providing nonstop coverage from the time your favorite artists hit the red carpet to the moment they stepped onstage to accept their golden gramophones -- and all the exclusive interviews, best fashion and most memorable performance in between.
This year's ceremony arrived in the wake of news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, so as the music industry came together to celebrate one another, they also paid tribute to him. The more-than-three-and-a-half-hour telecast was otherwise packed with memorable performances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Usher, while Billie Eilish took home every single one of the GRAMMYs' top awards.
Without further ado, our minute-by-minute breakdown of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards:
Alicia Keys Closes the Show Sending Love to Kobe Bryant's Family8:42 PM:
Keys wrapped up the show with some earnest words on the GRAMMYs, saying, "We got a lot to change, we got a lot to do. Keep speaking the truth, peace and love, we love you so much." In closing, she sent a statement of love to the Bryants, saying, "God bless Kobe's family, we love you. Good night!"
Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" Wins Record of the Year8:41 PM:
She swept. And as Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell returned to the stage to accept the final award of the night, she seemed either on the verge of laughter or tears. And after being onstage three previous times, she only had one thing left to say: "Thank you."
Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year, Thinks Ariana Grande Should Have8:38 PM:
The artist won her fourth GRAMMY of the night for her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and seemed truly over the massive GRAMMYs hype, playfully asking the crowd to, "Please sit down."
"Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?" Billie added. "Thank U Next...I think it deserves more than anything in the world. I love you so much."
Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist8:28 PM:
Two previous Best New Artist winners -- Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa, who won the award last year -- teamed up to announce this year's honoree: Billie Eilish, who got a standing ovation from fellow nominees Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers and a hand squeeze from Ariana Grande as she made her way to the stage.
"Two?!" she exclaimed as she accepted the golden gramophone. "I think the fans deserve everything. I think they haven't been talked about enough tonight. They're the only reason we're here tonight." Paying love to the other artists in the category, Eilish pointed out that their fans might not be so happy she beat their fave -- though exactly what she said was bleeped out.
Bonnie Raitt & Gary Clark Jr. Honor Lifetime Achievement Nominee John Prine8:17 PM:
Bonnie Raitt kicked off the tribute to Prine, crooning one of the songs he wrote for her, "Angel From Montgomery." "On behalf of the Recording Academy and everyone who loves you, congratulations on your lifetime achievement award," Raitt told her friend and collaborator before introducing Clark Jr. and The Roots, who performed a fiery rendition of the patriotic anthem "This Land."
H.E.R. Goes Electric With Performance of "Sometimes"8:05 PM:
After two GRAMMY wins last year, H.E.R. returned to the GRAMMY stage to celebrate her five nominations for her latest album, I Used to Know Her, and songs "Hard Place" and "Could've Been." Dressed in a brilliant blue jumpsuit with matching sunglasses and eye shadow, the singer started at the piano for her performance of her song "Sometimes," before picking up an electric guitar and delivering a truly stunning solo befitting of a GRAMMY Awards darling.
DJ Khaled, John Legend and Nipsey Hussle Win Best Rap/Sung Performance8:00 PM:
Why did Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne present Best Rap/Sung Performance? Why not. Sharon certainly leaned into it, chipperly announcing DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend's "Higher" as the winner.
"This is for Nipsey Hussle," DJ Khaled said, raising the golden gramophone to the sky. "This is for hip-hop." With Nipsey's family onstage behind him, DJ Khaled went on to thank the late rapper's children, with Legend adding, "We all love him and miss him. It's terrible that we had to lose him so early...We've seen so much tragedy today and last year, let's love each other. Let's love our families. Let's hold each other tight."
Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" Wins Song of the Year7:41 PM:
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell won Song of the Year for their massively popular single, "Bad Guy," and the brother-sister duo seemed genuinely flabbergasted as Smokey Robinson and Little Big Town presented them with their award.
"Wow wow wow, so many other people deserved this," Billie marveled. "This is my first GRAMMYs. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life." She added, "I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these things, but I'm so grateful. All I want to say is that I'm grateful."
"I have no idea what to say, I really didn't think we were gonna win this at all -- I loved every song on this list," Finneas chimed in when his sister passed him the mic. "We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that! They let us do that. This is to all the kids who are making music in their bedroom today. You're gonna get one of these."
Rosalía Delivers Vocals and Flamenco Dancing in GRAMMYs Debut7:37 PM:
Rosalía proved why she's the hottest name in music, flexing her vocals on "Juro Que" before showing off her enviable moves during a flamenco-inspired performance of "Malamente." Costumed in a white one-piece dripping with jeweled fringe, the newly-minted GRAMMY winner (she won Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album during the pre-show ceremony) made one hell of a case for herself winning the still-to-be-revealed Best New Artist award.
Nipsey Hussle Remembered With Touching Musical Tribute7:25 PM:
Director Ava DuVernay introduced a powerful tribute to the late rapper, which was kicked off by Meek Mill, before DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Rich, and Kirk Franklin joined him to perform their Nipsey collab, "Higher," which was released two months after the rapper's death last March.
The tribute doubled for Kobe Bryant in the wake of his death. During the heartfelt conclusion, which saw the whole crowd on their feet, portraits of both Kobe and Nipsey were projected on the big screen as DJ Khaled paid his tribute to the late icons.
Demi Lovato Takes Us to Church With Emotional "Anyone" Performance7:12 PM:
Demi Lovato's emotional comeback performance got off to a bit of a rocky start -- forcing her to begin again -- but she quickly got back on track in take two of her deeply personal song, "Anyone." Wearing a stunning Christian Siriano gown with a studded, corseted top, Lovato was visibly emotional while belting out the heartbreaking track, which she wrote just days before her overdose in July 2018.
She finished the performance to a standing ovation from the crowd, a fitting and heartfelt welcome back for the performer after three difficult years away from the GRAMMY stage.
Lil Nas X Enlists Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS for Latest "Old Town Road" Remix7:03 PM:
Following a winning introduction by Ellen DeGeneres -- in which she commended his "groundbreaking" status as an openly gay man in rap, as well as having "the cutest smile" -- Lil Nas X appeared for a new remix of "Old Town Road," performed for the first and only time on the GRAMMYs stage. On a rotating stage revealing different candy-colored sets, Lil Nas line-danced his way through verses with BTS, Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus, before slipping into a spandex trench for a "Rodeo" duet with...Big Nas? Yes. Nas and Nas, together at last.
Tyler, the Creator WIns Best Rap Album6:55 PM:
After Igor was announced as Best Rap Album, Tyler walked onstage with his mother, who was overwhelmed with emotion as she tearfully hugged her son. "All right, I gotta say my speech, dawg," he laughed, giving his mom one final hug.
"I don't know if I'm gonna be up here again, so bear with me," Tyler disclaimered his list of thanks: "One, to my mother, you did a great job raising this guy. Two, to the Clancys, my managers, you guys took a seed and watered it, and I thank you for trusting my ideas. Three, to my friends and my family, for trusting my ideas and putting up with my annoying, hyperactive energy." Finally, Tyler thanked his fans and Pharrell Williams, saying, "I never fully felt accepted in rap, so for y'all to stand by me and get me here, I appreciate that."
Aerosmith and Run-DMC Are Legends Supporting Legends6:45 PM:
Aerosmith got a rock god reception when the band -- honored as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year -- hit the stage for a fiery performance of "Livin' on the Edge." And perhaps no one was enjoying it more than Lizzo, who Steven Tyler paused to rock out with as he strutted through the audience. The equally legendary Run-DMC joined Aerosmith for a duet of "Walk This Way," while everyone from Lizzo to Keith Urban to Flavor Flav sang along in the audience.
Billie Eilish Makes an Understated Debut on GRAMMYs Stage6:38 PM:
Already a GRAMMY winner by the time she took the stage for her performance, Eilish was joined for her debut on the GRAMMYs stage by brother Finneas O'Connell -- who won Producer of the Year for his work on her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Eilish kept it simple for the performance, wearing a sparkling pair of white Gucci pajamas as she sang a stripped-down rendition of "When the Party's Over," supported by her brother on piano and a backing choir.
Ariana Grande Buries the Hatchet With GRAMMYs Comeback Performance6:25 PM:
Following last year's beef with the Recording Academy, it's good to see Ariana Grande back on the GRAMMYs stage. Especially when she's serving vocals, which she very much was for "Imagine" and an orchestral take on "7 Rings." One onstage quick-change later, out of yet another ball gown and into a fur-lined lingerie number, Ariana flexed her sexier side, with a pink bedroom set, a couple guys and girlies to dance with and some light twerking.
Despite a few seemingly needless bleeps during her set's final song, "Thank U, Next," Ariana sealed the performance with a kiss to the crowd.
Dave Chappelle Wins Best Comedy Album6:16 PM:
Chappelle won his third Best Comedy Album GRAMMY, for Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones, beating out Ellen DeGeneres, Aziz Ansari, Trevor Noah and Jim Gaffigan -- who predicted Chappelle's win while introducing Camila Cabello's performance just minutes earlier. "We're gonna accept this on behalf of Dave Chappelle," presenter Tanya Tucker told the crowd, as Chappelle wasn't there to accept.. "I'm sure he thanks y'all."
Camila Cabello Brings Her Dad to Tears With 'First Man' Performance6:10 PM:
Bringing extra emotional impact in the wake of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's deaths, Cabello took the stage for a heartfelt performance of "First Man," a song for her father, Alejandro.
The singer looked ethereal in a lavender minidress with a flowing cape as home videos played behind her during the number -- and she sang directly to her dad in the front row. The song brought both father and daughter to tears and they shared a sweet embrace following her performance.
Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs Perform Prince Medley in Tribute6:00 PM:
To tease CBS's upcoming tribute special, Usher hit the stage in a glittering coat and skin-tight bell bottoms that the artist "forever known as Prince" would certainly approve of for a medley of hits, including "Little Red Corvette" and "When Doves Cry." Backed by Sheila E. on the drums, Usher even hit the splits at one point -- but FKA Twigs stole the show, twirling around a pole to "Kiss" and proving utterly captivating as she danced through the rest of the number.
Dan + Shay Win Best Country Duo/Group Performance5:56 PM:
The country duo capped off their dominance of the country music awards shows with a major GRAMMY win for Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Speechless" -- accepting the golden gramophone from presenters Bebe Rexha and Shania Twain.
"I wanna put my heart up to this microphone," Dan Smyers said in their speech. "You can literally hear it beating out of my chest right now. This is the coolest moment ever...We've always dreamed of being up here on this stage, so thank you for making our dreams come true."
Tyler, the Creator Wigs Out in Performance With Boyz II Men5:45 PM:
Donning a blond bob and a pink power suit, Tyler, the Creator took the stage for a raucous performance of "Earfquake." And the wigs kept coming, as he was joined by a legion of lookalikes as the suburban stage design burst into flames during "New Magic Wand." Boyz II Men popped in, harmonizing around a trash can fire, for a quieter cameo in the -- pun intended -- truly lit performance.
Lizzo Wins Best Pop Solo Performance5:35 PM:
Lizzo won the first televised award of the night, accepting Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts" from presenters Keith Urban and Cynthia Erivo. And she was promptly bleeped in her excitement.
"First of all, this is...unexpected," she said in an emotional speech. "This whole week, I've been lost in my problems, stressed out and then, in an instant, all of that can go away -- priorities shifted." Lizzo continued, "There's people hurting right now. We need to continue to reach out, this is the beginning of making music that moves people again, that liberates people."
Billy Porter Proves He's the Jonas Brother's No. 1 Stan5:29 PM:
"Ladies and gentlemen and those who have yet to make up their mind--" Billy Porter concluded a gushing introduction to the next performance. "The Jonas Brothers!" In coordinating gold and black ensembles, the bros began with an acoustic number of a new track, before bringing in an entire jazz band and stage full of hand-jiving dancers to perform "What a Man Gotta Do." Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas giggled together in the seats as Sophie Turner bopped along next to them.
Alicia Keys Thrills the Crowd With Musical Tribute to This Year's Nominees5:25 PM:
Alicia Keys next took to the piano to perform what was likely her original opening number, mashing up tributes to some of the biggest 2020 nominees -- to the tune of Lewis Capaldi's nominated single, "Someone You Loved."
"I'm proud to be here as an artist, for the artists, for the people," she told the crowd, introducing the number. "It's a new decade. It's time for newness. We refuse the negative energy. We refuse the old systems, feel me on that… We want to be shifting to realness and inclusivity. Tonight we want to celebrate the people, the artists that put themselves on the line and share their truth with us."
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Want "Nobody But You"5:18 PM:
The couple hit the stage to debut their song, "Nobody But You," with a heart eyes-inducing performance of the passionate duet. Shelton kept it simple in a black suit while Stefani made a costume change from her red carpet look for the performance, rocking a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana gown with romantic rose, gold and red heart embellishments and a matching headpiece.
Host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Say Goodbye to Kobe Bryant5:10 PM:
"We never in a million years thought we'd have to open the show like this. Never, never, never, never," host Alicia Keys said as she took the stage. Hours after news broke of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, Keys acknowledged the "crazy sadness" in the room at the Staples Center. "We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built."
With his jerseys lit up above them, Keys performed a rendition of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" with the Boyz themselves. "We love you Kobe," she concluded.
Lizzo Dedicates Her Powerhouse Opening Performance to Kobe5:06 PM:
The year's most-nominated artist, Lizzo opened the show with an emotional performance of "Cuz I Love You," from her eight time-nominated album of the same name, declaring at the top of the number, "Tonight is for Kobe."
Back by a troupe of ballerinas, Lizzo transitioned into a symphonic rendition of her mega-hit, "Truth Hurts," then busted out her signature flute just to stunt on every other performer -- so it was no surprise when she earned a standing ovation from the crowd.
Lana Del Rey Reveals She Bought Her GRAMMYs Gown at the Mall4:40 PM:
The GRAMMY nominee chatted with ET on the red carpet and revealed that her shimmering silver dress was a mall find! "I actually had another dress, and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall, and I saw this and I loved it," she said. "So this is a last-minute dress, but I love it."
That boyfriend is Sean Larkin, who Del Rey said she was "happy" to be stepping out with for their GRAMMYs date -- and she would be even more thrilled to win a golden gramophone for her album, Norman F***ing Rockwell! "[I'd be] really happy [to win], especially because i made it with my good friend Jack [Antonoff]," she said.
BTS Can't Wait to Show Off Their Moves on the "Old Town Road"4:12 PM:
The fan-favorite K-pop group joined ET on the red carpet to tease tonight's performance, and RM promised some epic "Old Town Road" choreography. "We have some moves together with Lil Nas. We saw him dancing, and he really knows how to dance. Stay tuned for the moves, and our voices too!"
The group presented at last year's GRAMMYs after receiving their first-ever nomination -- and are back again this year, helping to push the K-pop phenomenon into the forefront at American awards shows. "Last year we just said it -- 'We'll be back' -- after presenting," RM recalled. "We thought it would never come true, but I think this is the reason why you should just speak out your ambitions. It'll come true."
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Will Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant in Their Performance3:55 PM:
The "Old Town Road" duo were experiencing a roller coaster of emotions on the red carpet, as Lil Nas won his first-ever GRAMMYs -- for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during the pre-show ceremony -- amid the sad news of Kobe Bryant's death.
"It's kind of a bittersweet day with everything going on, but I'm keeping the energy positive," he told ET. "Kobe goes beyond just basketball, he's an icon, a legend. I hate that that happened."
"I just can't stop crying," Cyrus added, telling ET that he will have a tribute to Bryant on his guitar for their performance. "Kobe was such a great man...He was a legend, not just in sports. He was a legend as a man, as a father, just a great role model. It's a very sad, tragic day."
Lil Nas also took a moment to reflect on the life-changing year he's had since the release of his hit single and debut album last year. "I just feel like last year and even the beginning of this year, there's been so much growth [for me], beyond just the fame and fortune -- mentally, spiritually, I've grown so much," he said, paying tribute to Cyrus as well, and noting, "He's been a big part of that."
Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Back-to-Back GRAMMYs3:50 PM:
The Eilish-O'Connell reign continues at the 2020 GRAMMYs. First, Billie Eilish beat out the likes of Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for Best Pop Vocal Album, right before her brother, Finneas, was awarded Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his work on When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
"My heart is beating so fast right now. I know I only have a little bit of time before the orchestra or xylophone plays me off," Finneas said onstage. "I want to thank my girlfriend for being so kind and letting me play the same song 17 times on car rides to make sure I got it right."
Of course, he also thanked Eilish -- "for her trust and vision" -- and ended with a bit of self-deprecating appreciation: "I absolutely didn't think I was going to win this and none of the online polls did either."
Billie Eilish Is 'Feeling a Lot of Things' at First-Ever GRAMMYs3:23 PM:
Billie Eilish joked with ET's Lauren Zima she was "ready to lose" all of her six nominations -- which include a nod in each of the Big Four Categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. But mostly, she was ready to enjoy music's biggest night with her peers.
"I have considered [an acceptance speech], because I'm not an idiot," she admitted. "But I'm hopeful. I'm just gonna have fun. I have so much love for all the other nominees...I think it's gonna be fun."
Finneas O'Connell Teases Billie Eilish's GRAMMY Debut3:15 PM:
The pop star's older brother and professional collaborator caught up with ET on the carpet, where O'Connell reflected on Eilish's "psychedelic" year and teased her upcoming performance on the GRAMMYs stage.
"We're really, really excited to perform tonight," he said. "I think it's a lifelong dream of both of ours to perform on the GRAMMYs and we're just excited for you to see what we have in store."
O'Connell himself is nominated for five awards this year for his work on Eilish's album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? -- he already won one -- and said he thinks it's "the best time to be a creative in music." "With a microphone and a computer in front of you," he said, "you can make any music you want to make.
Nipsey Hussle's Family Accepts His Posthumous GRAMMY Award2:40 PM:
Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot last year, won his first GRAMMY posthumously for Best Rap Performance with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy for "Racks in the Middle." His family took the stage to accept on his behalf.
"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who is -- was -- a phenomenal vessel," said the late rapper's partner, Lauren London. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give us wisdom, something we will forever be able to live with."
"I'm the grandmother of Nipsey Hussle," Margaret Boutte introduced herself as she stepped up to the microphone. "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and he will always live in my heart, so thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
Rosalía Says She's Bringing Flamenco to the GRAMMYs Stage2:30 PM:
She dominated the Latin GRAMMYs and now Rosalía has her very own golden gramophone, too, winning her first-ever GRAMMY award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you," she said as she clutched her statuette. "Honestly, it's such an honor to receive this award, but at the same time, what I'm really excited about is, tonight, I get to perform flamenco-inspired music for all of you -- that's really mind-blowing. Thank you for embracing my music with so much love."
Country Legend Tanya Tucker Wins First GRAMMY at 612:06 PM:
After more than a dozen nominations, Tanya Tucker won her first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now," which she wrote with Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth. "After almost 50 years in this business," Tucker said onstage, "it's still unbelievable to me that I have a few verses left."
"No matter how young or old you are, never stop following your dreams," she added, inviting Carlile to say something. "This is really Tanya's moment," Carlile told the crowd, calling her collaboration with Tucker an honor of her life. "At 61 years old, a woman in country music leading the way!" Tucker left the stage and was immediately brought back out to accept Best Country Album for While I'm Livin'.
Rick Ross Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on the Red Carpet1:46 PM:
As stars arrived at the GRAMMY Awards, the mood was certainly affected by news of Bryant's death. Rick Ross spoke with ET's Lauren Zima on the red carpet, noting, "It's most definitely set to be a powerful night for us."
"I was actually in my hotel room getting dressed and somebody got a call," he said of how he received the news. "I just stopped what I was doing for a minute and sat down. He was always a real cool dude. He always showed me love, and it was always genuine. I was always a fan of his game. It's just real unfortunate."
Michelle Obama Is Officially a GRAMMY Winner1:40 PM:
The Obamas are both GRAMMY winners now: Barack Obama has two awards for Best Spoken Word Album and now Michelle Obama has joined him, winning the same category for Becoming. "I will gladly accept this on her behalf," presenter Esperanza Spalding grinned.
Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Finally Gets the Respect It Deserves1:15 PM:
After being shut out at the Emmys -- where it was nominated for six awards and won zero -- Homecoming took home the GRAMMY for Best Music Film during the Premiere Ceremony. "I'd just like to thank our boss, our friend, our leader, our inspiration, Beyoncé Knowles Carter," producer Steve Pamon said onstage.
Lil Nas X Is Now GRAMMY Winner Lil Nas X1:07 PM:
The big ceremony won't begin for another couple hours, but Lil Nas X is already a GRAMMY winner. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, along with director Calmatic and their producers, won Best Music Video for "Old Town Road." Donning all-white with a matching Stetson, Lil Nas X hugged his producers as Calmatic accepted their award. "This song and this music video is a perfect example of trusting your ideas and trusting they can change the world," he said, as Lil Nas X stood behind him, nodding along.
Then Lil Nas X stepped up to the mic. "Uhhh--" He cleared his throat dramatically and then simply said: "Thank you!"
And the First GRAMMY of 2020 Goes to...12:50 PM:
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga! The duo behind A Star Is Born, along with their team of producers, took home the award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. (Yes, the A Star Is Born soundtrack was still eligible this year.) Gaga and Cooper hadn't made their entrance yet, so their co-nominees accepted the gramophone on the group's behalf with a simple, "Thanks to the Academy. Thank you so much."
Imogen Heap's Out-There Intro to the Premiere Ceremony12:45 PM:
GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys may play dueling pianos, but Premiere Ceremony host Imogen Heap began the day's first ceremony with her own sing-songy, spoken word performance. Standing in front of a starry visual as her voice echoed throughout the auditorium, Heap spoke about music being a "rare and precious beacon of truth" and laid down some ground rules.
"This is a big, long show with many performances and about 75 categories," she told the crowd. Winners at the Premiere Ceremony will get 45 seconds, max, before they are played off. "Please keep your acceptance speech short and sweet."
A Moment of Silence for Kobe Bryant12:40 PM:
Just before the Premiere Ceremony began, news broke that Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash. "As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic accident," the Recording Academy's interim president Harvey Mason Jr. said at the beginning of the live stream. "Since we are in his house, I'd ask you to join me in a moment of silence."
