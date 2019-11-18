The 2020 GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and this week, we'll know more about who to expect big wins from on music's biggest night!

On Wednesday morning, this year's GRAMMY nominations will be announced live from New York City, and while there are certain to be a few snubs and surprises, fans are already speculating on who might score a big nomination in one of the major categories. Of course, with any awards show nominations comes a bit of controversy over eligibility periods and submission criteria, so we're here to answer a few of this year's biggest questions.

The 2020 GRAMMYs, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, will cover music released from Oct. 1, 2018 - Aug. 31, 2019, with a few exceptions -- including the always-murky Best New Artist category. Read on below for more and check back on Wednesday morning for full coverage of this year's GRAMMY nominations on ET Live!

How is Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" eligible two years later?

One of the biggest stars we're watching for at this year's GRAMMYs, Lizzo is having herself quite the year, with breakthrough success on the charts, numerous awards and even a film debut role in Hustlers. She'll have a good shot at a Best New Artist nod at the upcoming GRAMMYs, despite releasing her first album back in 2013, and her biggest song of the year, "Truth Hurts," could also get a nod in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

But how? "Truth Hurts" was released as a standalone single back in 2017, well before this year's eligibility period. However, because the song hasn't been submitted to the GRAMMYs before, and appears on an album released during the eligibility period -- "Truth Hurts" appears on the deluxe edition of Lizzo's third studio album, Cuz I Love You, which was released in April 2019 -- the GRAMMYs have given it the go-ahead.

Wait, didn't A Star Is Born get nominated last year?

Yes and no. While the lead single from the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper awards darling, "Shallow," was eligible last year -- and was nominated for four GRAMMYs, winning two: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media -- the full soundtrack was not released within the eligibility period and will thus be eligible for nominations at this year's awards.

If A Star Is Born ends up winning big on GRAMMY night, it could be the fourth soundtrack to ever win Album of the Year, and the first since 2002's O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Could Taylor Swift break any GRAMMY records?

She sure could, and some GRAMMYs nods could be just the good news the singer needs amid her battle with Big Machine -- and last year's Reputation snubs. An Album of the Year nod for Lover would mark Swift's fourth, putting her second only to Barbra Streisand, who has six. (Lady Gaga and Beyoncé could both also earn their fourth Album of the Year nominations at this year's awards.)

Back at the 58th Annual GRAMMYs in 2016, Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year twice -- if she takes home the honor a third time for Lover, it would be yet another historic moment for female performers, and would also put her in rarefied company: only Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon have won the coveted honor three times.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer could also potentially lose a record on GRAMMY night. Billie Eilish is a frontrunner for Album of the Year with her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? If she wins the honor, 18-year-old Eilish will dethrone Swift -- who was 20 when she won for Fearless -- as the youngest winner ever in that category.

Which category will "Old Town Road" compete in?

Lil Nas X seems to be a shoo-in for a Best New Artist nod, but after that, things get a little confusing, what with the seemingly endless remixes of his massive, record-breaking, cross-genre hit. The GRAMMYs screening committee, which has the final say in who gets nominated where, has made the decision that Nas' "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus will compete in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, rather than a rap or country category.

As for the big-four categories, "Old Town Road" is just the 10th song to spend 14 or more weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 -- totaling a record-breaking 19 weeks before it was dethroned by Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Of those 10 songs, all but two were nominated for Record of the Year, meaning Lil Nas has a good shot at another major nod come GRAMMY night.

What about Beyoncé?

Don't worry about Queen Bey. Even in a year without a Lemonade-style album drop, Beyoncé could still make plenty of noise (or get snubbed yet again) come GRAMMY night. Her curated Disney soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift, is competing for Best Pop Vocal Album, and the show-stopping Homecoming: The Live Album will be eligible for Best Urban Contemporary Album (against little sister Solange's When I Get Home, no less). As stated above, both could earn Queen Bey her fourth Album of the Year nod, and while she's certainly one of a kind, being second to Streisand in that category isn't a bad place to be at all.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

