From mad love to bad blood and back again.

Taylor Swift is a three-time nominee at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, a comeback of sorts after her last album, 2017's Reputation, was shut out of the major categories at this year's awards.

"Lover" is nominated for Song of the Year, while Lover, the album, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and "You Need to Calm Down" is in contention for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The Swifties will, no doubt, be ameliorated, after throwing a #GRAMMYsAreOverParty to protest her lack of nominations at the 2019 GRAMMYs. Swift was not completely snubbed -- she earned a single nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album -- but Reputation was her least-nominated album since her self-titled debut. (Taylor Swift earned no nominations, but Swift was up for Best New Artist.)

Then again, fans may be pressed that Swift was once again passed over for Album of the Year. This is the first time she has had two consecutive albums miss out on the Recording Academy's biggest prize. (Not that she's lacking in Album of the Year GRAMMYs: Fearless and 1989 won their respective years.)

Will Swift end up taking home a Golden Gramophone or three? Tune in when the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

