2020 GRAMMY Nominations: How to Watch

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards are right around the corner.

The 62nd annual awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 10, and bring together the hottest and most talented acts in music. Before host Alicia Keys takes the stage to celebrate the biggest stars in the industry, the Recording Academy will be announcing this year's nominees on Wednesday -- and ET Live will have all the coverage you need!

From where to watch to who's presenting, here's everything you need to know about the GRAMMY nominations announcement:

What Time Does It Start?: Nominees from select GRAMMY categories will be revealed live from New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8:10 a.m. ET/5:10 a.m. PT.

Where to Watch: The Recording Academy will livestream and announce select nominations exclusively on GRAMMY.com and social media platforms. Immediately following, at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT, CBS This Morning will reveal nominations from select categories on their live broadcast. Then, the Recording Academy will announce nominations across all 84 categories via press release.

Who's Presenting?: President/CEO of the Recording Academy Deborah Dugan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. and additional talent -- which will be announced at a later date -- will have the honors of announcing the nominees.

Anything Special to Watch Out for This Year?: There is always something special to watch out for when it comes to the GRAMMY Awards! However, this will be the second year that the top four general field categories -- Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- will have eight nominees instead of the previous five. The eligibility period was also shortened this year, due to the awards being moved up to avoid conflict with the Oscars in early February.

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to ET Live for complete coverage of music's biggest stars.

