The country superstar took home four GRAMMYs last month, sweeping all four categories that she was nominated in, including Album of the Year for Golden Hour and Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy." ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the stunning singer at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she revealed where she keeps the coveted trophies.

"Well I'm gonna give one to my grandma, one to my mama," she shared, before jokingly adding, "One on the hood of my car, you know, so everybody knows."

"I don't know," she continued, laughing. "I have a really small house and I have very limited book space, but I do have a framed joint given to me by Willie Nelson. So, it seems like kind of a nice place to put it."

During the ceremony, Musgraves took the stage to sing her beautiful ballad, "Rainbow." Sitting atop a giant rainbow, the singer looked stunning in a bright yellow dress, as Coldplay's Chris Martin played the piano.

While talking to ET ahead of the show, Musgraves reflected on the overwhelming positive response she's received for Golden Hour.

"This album is very personal to me, and I just feel like the people who have connected with it have shown it so much love and so much positivity," she expressed. "It's just gone and done things I just really could've never dreamed of and it just makes me really happy. It represents a really beautiful time in my life, full of lots of change and I just want to keep doing what I'm doing. The music makes me feel good and I'm really happy that it made other people feel good."

Another thing that makes her feel good? A well-earned cheat day. Musgraves has been busy with a slew of events and shows in recent months, but she did reveal that after awards season ended she was finally able to indulge in some of her favorite foods.

"After the GRAMMYs and the Oscars carpet, then I had four shows at the Ryman in Nashville, which was really awesome hometown shows," she detailed. "And then I finally was like, I'm getting my damn cheat day. So I Postmated from bed, pizza and a burger at the same time, and then I ate that. And for dinner had some pasta. I like, carbed out and then [had] handfuls of gummy bears."

