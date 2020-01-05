Awards

2020 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List

By Meredith B. Kile‍

It's time to celebrate the best in film and television at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards!

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the awards season kickoff show is taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Marriage Story was the year's most-nominated film, with six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five apiece. 

ChernobylThe Crown and Unbelievable topped the TV side, each scoring four nominations. (For ET's biggest snubs and surprises, check out movies here and TV here.)

Follow along with everything Golden Globes at ETonline.com and check out all the night's big winners below!

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats - Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
"Spirit," The Lion King - Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
"Stand Up," Harriet - Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable 
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

THE CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Tom Hanks

THE CAROL BURNETT AWARD

Ellen DeGeneres

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, airs live from The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

