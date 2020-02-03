Bollocks, are we falling for Daniel Cleaver again?

Hugh Grant proved he could immediately slip back into his charming, womanizing role as one of Bridget Jones' main love interests on Sunday at the 2020 BAFTA Awards. The 59-year-old British star presented at the show right after his Bridget Jones co-star, Renee Zellweger, took home the Lead Actress Award for her titular role in Judy.

After embracing Zellweger on his way up to the stage to present, Grant began by saying, "First of all, well done, Jones," as the A-list crowd cheered.

"That was a very, very silly little dress, I think," he added, referencing Cleaver's iconic "silly little skirt" line from the original film.

Hugh Grant and his Bridget Jones references when Renée Zellweger won Best Actress at the #BAFTAs tonight : pic.twitter.com/EqZ5uB8AwC — soph ✨ (@shawthorne3) February 3, 2020

Zellweger was asked about the reference by reporters backstage following her win.

"It was pretty cool," Zellweger gushed. "That's really, really cool."

Grant appeared in 2001's Bridget Jones' Diary and 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. He did not reprise the role in 2016's Bridget Jones' Baby, but the film's main characters did attend Cleaver's funeral at the start of the film, though it was later learned that he hadn't died at all.

Zellweger also got the chance to chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the annual award show. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended as royal patrons and Prince William gave a speech about the lack of diversity in this year's crop of nominees.

Jeff Gilbert - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Grant recently opened up to ET about the possibility of a Notting Hill reunion, watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hugh Grant Hints 'Notting Hill' Reunion May Be in the Works! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Hugh Grant Open to 'Notting Hill' Reunion Movie: 'Why Not?' (Exclusive)

Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones Share a Sweet ‘Chicago’ Reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards

Renée Zellweger Thanks Tom Cruise After SAG Awards Win for 'Judy'

Related Gallery