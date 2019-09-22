It's been 20 years since Notting Hill came into our lives and Hugh Grant revealed on the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards purple carpet that a reunion could be in the works.

The A Very English Scandal star, up for an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series category, seemed to hint to ET's Kevin Frazier on Sunday that a revisitation of the 1999 movie could very well be coming. But it wouldn't be a full Notting Hill reboot, unfortunately.

"We did Love Actually and we did Four Weddings and a Funeral. There are rumors that we're doing a little remakette of Notting Hill maybe," Grant said of previous rom-com reunions he's taken part via the U.K.'s Red Nose Day, adding a caveat to the possible reunion. "But, I mean, you know, 10 minutes."

When asked if he would be open to continuing the Notting Hill tale into a full feature-length film, the actor toyed with the idea and left the door open. "It's amazing, and yeah, lovely, why not? But I don't know what to tell you. It's great that people like it," Grant said.

The 59-year-old actor reflected on the moment he knew he made it in his career -- and Four Weddings fans will be happy.

"I remember we'd made Four Weddings and a Funeral and we assumed that it would be a disaster. I was actually in Dublin making another very low budget film and we heard the film was coming out in America. We all went, 'Ohh, it will probably die.' It was the days of fax machines and this little hotel in Dublin kept spitting out these faxes saying, 'Well, now it's No. 4. Now its No. 3. Now it's No. 1. And then offers were coming in for, like, a million dollars to make a film and I sort of thought, 'Well, life has changed now.'"

Grant also expressed his gratitude for earning his first Emmy nomination decades into his career.

"It's really nice and yes, its very kind of those voters to have done that for our small British show. That's very kind of them," he said.

"It's what you dream of really and I haven't done television for 30 years. When this thing was broadcast, I now realize you can watch people's reactions live on Twitter," Grant added. And to see all these people tweeting how much they were loving it was fabulous. I never get excited about anything but that was nice."

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Fox.

